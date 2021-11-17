Minnetonka has been No. 1 in Class AA girls swimming and diving all season. At the Section 2AA Meet Nov. 10-12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School, the Skippers continued to back that up.
Minnetonka has a state-best 23 swims and diver set to compete at state.
The Skippers have 20 swims seeded in the top-eight including the top seed in all three relays. Minnetonka set a Section 2AA and pool record in the 200-yard medley relay and pool records in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay.
Minnetonka had all four swimmers make state in the 100-yard butterfly led by section runner-up Annabelle Wentzel in 55.53 seconds. Emily Harstad (57.16), Audrey Soetanto (57.45) and Maggie Rhodes (57.77) were all under the state cut with podium finishes.
Minnetonka went 1-2-3 in the 200 individual medley with Paige Dillon claiming the top spot in 2:05.19 followed by Wentzel (2:07.54) and Soetanto (2:07.70).
Dillon was also a section champion in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.49 seconds. Teammates Henley Hatzung (58.28) and Rhodes (58.38), third and fourth overall in the event, are first-time state qualifiers.
Minnetonka's senior class posted state-qualifying times in multiple events. Along with Soetanto, Addie Diaz was second -- in what would have been a section and pool record -- in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.71) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.95).
Nadia Helm was third in both the 200 freestyle (1:51.53) and 100 freestyle (51.79), while Regan Miller was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.32) and 100 freestyle (51.18).
Other senior state qualifiers were Maija Kangas in the 200 freestyle (1:53) and 500 freestyle (5:03.02), Rachel Shelstad in the 50 freestyle (24.33) and Quinci Wheeler in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.10).
Minnetonka will also be represented at state are Erica Weeks in the 500 freestyle (5:06.11), Rylie Ulett in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.01) and senior diver Rachel Patton, who was fourth with a score of 354.70.
The Class AA State Meet is Nov. 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Diving is the first night followed by swimming preliminaries and swimming and diving finals on the second and third days. All nights start at 6 p.m.