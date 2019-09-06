Minnetonka set three meet records, nearly doubling up the second-place team from Wayzata in a home invitational victory at Minnetonka Middle School East Sept. 7.
The Skippers totaled 830 points in the seven-team field. Wayzata (453.5), Eden Prairie (424) and Chanhassen (232.5) rounded out the top four teams.
Abby Kapeller had a hand in all three meet records, posting a time of 56.74 in the 100-yard backstroke.
She also swam legs in the 200-yard medley relay (Quinci Wheeler, Kat Sisombath and Rachel Shelstad) in 1:46.97 and the 400-yard freestyle relay (Penelope Helm, Regan Miller, Jojo Jorgenson) in 3:33.87.
Minnetonka won eight of 12 events with Jorgenson, a University of Southern California commit, a transfer from Michigan, scoring a 200-yard freestyle win in 1:54.11. Teammates Addie Diaz and Audrey Soetanto were second and fourth, respectively, in 1:56.65 and 1:58.25.
Kapeller hit the wall in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.18 seconds with Nadia Helm (54.13), Diaz (55.10) and Tori Sigfrid (55.11) placing first, third and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Penelope Helm in the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.45) and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Nadia Helm, Jorgenson, Shelstad, and Miller (1:39.12) also won for the Skippers.
Sophie Macy scored a victory for Chanhassen in the 200 individual medley, a three-second win in 2:09.58.
Chloe Zeller and Sophia Becker were fifth and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.51 and 25.62 seconds. Becker was sixth in the 100 freestyle in a season-best 55.64.
Kalina Fuglie was third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:27.27 with Abby Gronholz fourth to the wall in the backstroke race in 1:01.16.
Macy was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.57) with Zoe Thoma, Macy, Zeller, and Becker placing third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.25.
Minnetonka is at St. Michael-Albertville at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Chanhassen, coming off a conference win over Robbinsdale Cooper, hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
MINNETONKA 103, BUFFALO 75
Maija Kangas in the 200 freestyle (1:56.78) and Abby Kapeller in the 200 individual medley (2:14.84) led top-three sweeps in early races, leading Minnetonka to a 103-75 Lake Conference victory over Buffalo Sept. 5.
Regan Miller also won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 24.58 seconds.
Minnetonka had the fastest time in nine of 11 swimming events with Raili Peterson leading a trio of divers with 185.20 points.
Kat Sisombath edged new teammate Jojo Jorgenson in a time of 59.76 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly.
Alden Von Bargen was also victorious in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.05.
Minnetonka hosts an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Minnetonka Middle School East. Diving begins at 8:30 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m.