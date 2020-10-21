With section swimming and diving meets likely the culminating event this fall, state champions won't be crowned.
Minnetonka would like to think a 113-73 win over rival Edina, the four-time defending Class AA champions, goes to show who the best of the best is in 2020.
Minnetonka capped a perfect Lake Conference season with victories over the Hornets and St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 9 and 13. It was the first dual win over Edina since 2013. It was the first Lake title since 2012.
Minnetonka was shooting for its first state team title since 1976 this season.
The Skippers won eight of 11 races against Edina, claiming all three relay top spots by less than a second in each.
Regan Miller anchored the 200-yard medley relay with a freestyle split of 23.94, holding off Edina 1:48.10-1:48.77. Other Skipper relay members were Abby Kapeller, Quinci Wheeler and Nadia Helm.
It was Helm that rallied Minnetonka to first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, a victory of 22 hundredths of a second in 1:38.64. Helm swam a final leg of 23.97. Joining her were Miller, Rachel Shelstad and senior Tori Sigfrid.
Kapeller, Paige Dillon, Sigfrid, and Addie Diaz won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.39 with Edina hitting the wall in 3:35.77.
Kapeller, the defending state champion in the 50 freestyle (23.71) and 100 backstroke (57.89), won both races in the Edina dual.
Diaz (1:55.56), Helm (1:56.55) and Rae Vaughn (2:20.58) were second through fourth in the 200 freestyle with Maija Kangas and Audrey Soetanto going 1-2 in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.59 and 2:11.60.
Miller, second in the 50 (24.20), was first to the wall in the 100 freestyle (53.30). One event earlier in the 100 butterfly, Soetanto (58.75), Eleanor Patrin (1:01.80) and Maggie Rhodes (1:02.07) were second through fourth.
Other top finishes came from Kangas (5:09.38) and Diaz (5:11.53) in the 500-yard freestyle and Dillon (1:01.13) in the backstroke race.
Minnetonka is host to the north pod of the timed Section 2AA swimming finals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Minnetonka Middle School East. No spectators are allowed. Diver compete on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Shakopee Junior High West.
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen capped a seventh consecutive Metro West Conference championship, defeating St. Louis Park 81-13 and Bloomington Kennedy 148-35 on Oct. 6 and 8.
The Storm have not lost a league dual meet since the inception of the conference in 2014.
Chanhassen went 1-2 in 10 of 11 races versus St. Louis Park with Zoe Thoma hitting the wall just ahead of teammate Daisy Lang in the 100 freestyle (57.12-57.31). Lang won the previous race, the 100 butterfly, in 1:06.25.
Anna Schottler was victorious in the 50 freestyle (26.93), while Kalina Fuglie (200 and 500 freestyle), Sophie Macy (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and Abby Gronholz (100 backstroke) scored wins as well.
Big winners versus Kennedy included Thoma in the 200 freestyle (1:59.5), Schlotter in the 100 freestyle (58.87) and Aleah Te Brugge in diving (158.45 points).
Chanhassen competes in the Section 2AA Meet on Thursday, Oct. 22 in diving at Shakopee Junior High West (6 p.m.) and Friday, Oct. 23 in swimming at Minnetonka Middle School East (5:30 p.m.)
CHASKA
Kiana Tardia won two races as Chaska concluded the Metro West Conference schedule with a 4-2 record, dropping a 107-78 decision to Benilde-St. Margaret on Oct. 13.
Chanhassen was the league champion followed by the Red Knights.
Tardia scored a victory in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.05 with teammate Addy Ross in third in 2:06.87. Tardia and Eliza Prescher went 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke in times of 1:14.59 and 1:15.35.
Gretta Hansen also won a race for Chaska in a highly-contested 100-yard freestyle, a victory by eight hundredths of a second in 57.60. Payton Fogarty was a close third in 57.79.
The Hawks added second through fourth times from Serena Urevig (1:03.78), Elsie McCaghy (1:08.53) and Mac Lauterbach (1:08.7) in the 100 backstroke with Prescher, Ross, Tardia, and Hansen claiming second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.38.
Chaska got three top finishes in diving led by winner Brynn Vangen with a score of 216.45. Teammates Madison Edwards (176.35) and Marci Nelson (143.20) were third and fifth.
Chaska competes in the Section 2AA Meet on Thursday, Oct. 22 with diving at 6 p.m. at Shakopee Junior High West and timed swimming finals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Minnetonka Middle School East. No spectators are allowed.
MOUND-WESTONKA/HOLY FAMILY
The Mound-Westonka/Holy Family girls swim team capped the abbreviated regular season with a win against Dassel Cokato on Oct. 13.
MWHF commenced the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay with the team of Jaylyn Storm, Annemarie Johnson, Annie Springer, and Kathryn Collins hitting the wall ahead of teammates Kacey Clipper, Hannah Hall, Catherine Dueck, and Ellen Ries.
Senior captain Ava Kittelson finished her regular season with wins in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle with Ries claiming the first of three top spots in the 200 individual medley.
Abigail Ries was third in the 50 freestyle behind Storm (25.20) and Springer for MHWF.
Dueck added a win in the 100 butterfly followed by captain Alyssa Bourdon. Ellen Ries, Maya Jable, Kate Johnston and Storm took first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
The final MSHSL meet is set for Section 3A on Oct. 24 in Hutchinson.