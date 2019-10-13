The 100-yard butterfly Minnetonka team record stood for all of nine days.
Abby Kapeller, who swam a time of 55.48 in an Oct. 3 meet against Wayzata, was one second faster at the Section 2AA True Team Meet Oct. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
Her time of 54.45 seconds set both a varsity record and pool record. A pool once U.S. swimmer Regan Smith and two-time state champion Zoe Avestruz went stroke for stroke in a section championship swim.
A four-team roster, Minnetonka edged Eden Prairie 776-647. Prior Lake (440) and Shakopee (175) were third and fourth.
The Skippers won nine of 11 swimming races, claiming the top three positions four times including the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Penelope Helm (52.96), Addie Diaz (53.44) and Tori Sigfrid (54.25) swept the 100-yard freestyle with Maija Kangas (1:53.74), Audrey Soetanto (1:57.88) and Ashley Frankwitz (1:58.23) posting the three fastest 200-yard freestyle times.
Kangas added a second win in the 500-yard freestyle (5:02.80) followed by Erica Weeks (5:20.16) in third place.
Kapeller was joined by Frankwitz (58.85) and Ellery Kitt (59.07) in first through third in the butterfly event.
Jojo Jorgenson was the race winner in the 200 individual medley (2:06.59) followed by Penelope Helm (2:10.34) with Jorgenson first to the wall in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.87.
Other top-three finishes came from Diaz in the 100-yard backstroke (59.71) and Ellie Muench in the 50-yard freestyle (25.09).
Minnetonka competes in the True Team State event at the University of Minnesota Oct. 19.