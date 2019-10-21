Minnetonka won True Team State titles in 2012, 2015 and 2018. The next one coming in 2021, right? How about 2019?
The Skippers set two meet records and two team records in claiming the championship by a commanding 322 points Oct. 19 at the University of Minnesota.
Abby Kapeller continues to shatter records, posting a time of 54.03 to beat her own program record and top the 2015 time from Wayzata's Carly Quast (54.30).
Kapeller added a team-record 22.88 in the 50-yard freestyle with the 400-yard freestyle relay of Kapeller, Regan Miller, Penelope Helm, and Jojo Jorgenson breaking a meet record in 3:27.15.
Minnetonka totaled 2,561 1/2 points to beat the field of 12 teams including Wayzata and Edina.
The Skippers won six races in the pool including all three relays. Kapeller was joined by Quinci Wheeler, Kat Sisombath, and Miller in the 200 medley in a three-second win in 1:44.07.
Rachel Shelstad, Nadia Helm, Maija Kangas, and Jorgenson edged Edina, the anchor leg the difference, in a win in 1:36.93.
Jorgenson (1:51.40), Penelope Helm (1:52.54) and Addie Diaz (1:53.39) swept the top three positions in the 200-yard freestyle. Jorgenson also was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.96 seconds.
Next up is the Section 2AA Meet on Nov. 6-8 at Eden Prairie Community Center.