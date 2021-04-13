Mya Hooten landed her final pass on floor exercise. Her face said it all.
“I knew it was a good score, but you never know what the judges will think. I felt like it was clean,” the University of Minnesota freshman said.
Spilling on the mat, teammates mobbed Hooten. Judges posted a score of 10 and the celebration grew.
The perfect score, the first in the event in program history, helped the Gophers edge Nebraska in the March 5 dual.
“I scored 9.95 in the first meet. Coach Jenny (Hansen) came up to me and said, ‘I know you have a 10 in you.’ That really made me believe I could do it,” Hooten said.
Hooten, who completed her senior year at Chanhassen High School, half-online, moved from Woodbury in with a teammate to be closer to her club, Classic Gymnastics in Chanhassen. She attended Tartan High School previously.
Hooten qualified to the Junior Olympics National Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Second on floor exercise in the first year, she won the event championship in 2019. She also competed in the 2019 Nastia Liukin Cup.
Gymnastics became Hooten’s thing as early as the age of three. She described herself as being “super hyper,” leading her mom, Kari Conroy, to look for an outlet to let loose.
When she reached level 10 and college coaches began reaching out, Hooten took her game up a step.
At the University of Minnesota, she recorded a 9.925 on floor and set career-highs on vault (9.875) and bars (9.875), winning her first bars title of her career at a Iowa tri-meet.
Top scores throughout the Big Ten schedule, Hooten started the March 5 dual with scores of 9.875 and 9.80 on vault and bars before becoming the first Gopher in program history to achieve perfection on floor. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on March 8.
“Us freshman, it’s felt normal to us. We’re not used to have the large crowds, so I think I’ve adjusted well,” Hooten said.
Nerves never really came into play. She’s remained consistent in scores through a Big Ten Championship title March 20 in Minneapolis and top finishes at a NCAA Regional in Athens, Georgia, on April 2-3.
Florida and Minnesota, separated by less than a point, advanced to this week’s NCAA Semifinal round in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We’re going up against Florida and they’re kind of a big deal. It was eye-opening, but I think we did what we needed to do out there. I feel like we’ve had good practices the last couple of weeks. I really feel like we’re going to do well this week,” Hooten said.
No. 8 University of Minnesota will compete in the first semifinal at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2. Minnesota will begin the meet on vault before competing on bars, beam and closing on floor. The Gophers will compete against No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida and No. 6 California in the first session.
The top two teams from each NCAA Semifinal will advance to the NCAA Championship Final held on Saturday, April 17. Individual event and all-around national champions will also be determined during the semifinal competition, using the highest overall score between the two semifinal sessions.
“I think what this season has taught me the most is to enjoy every moment. This will be the last time competing with our seniors. We’re all so close, so it’s tough knowing this is it. So we’re going to enjoy it all,” Hooten said.