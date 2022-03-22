The Chanhassen boys track team has a strong group back that won the Section 2AA title last season.
Can the Storm make a run at the Section 2AAA crown this spring?
The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes last April and Chanhassen is now in an eight-team section with Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Waconia.
Storm coach Nicholas Redman is in favor of the move to three classes.
“We are looking forward to it,” he said. “On a wider scale, it will give more kids across the state the opportunity to compete in state competitions and helps to balance things out, especially for those moderately sized schools.
“We definitely made a lot of memories with the teams in our previous section and are grateful for all of the great competitions over the years,” Redman added. “Now we look forward to competing with our new section and are going to help our kids prepare to put themselves into the best positions to make it to state.”
Section 2AA had 18 teams in it last year. Mankato East, Mankato West and St. Peter finished behind Chanhassen, respectively in the team standings. Those three programs stayed in Class 2A.
The Storm had three individuals make state last year, but they were all seniors. Two juniors nearly qualified, but they fell one place short at sections.
Senior Cole Donahe was third in the 400 meters in Section 2AA last spring, while senior Tyrique Williams was third in the 300 hurdles. Senior Ryan Stratton was eighth in the 800.
“We are fortunate to be returning over half of our section championship squad from last year,” Redman said. “We are really excited to see these kids take the next step this year and continue to improve on their past success. Our numbers have gone up from last year too with a lot of new, young talent joining the team
“We are working on helping these kids figure out where they can be most successful and are really liking what we are seeing so far,” Redman added.
Redman said balance will be a strength of the team. Being able to cover all of the events helps in bigger meets, as well as the true team format. Chanhassen finished runner-up in the Metro West Conference last year behind Chaska.
“I’m really excited to get kids out and see them perform and continue to improve,” Redman said. “Winning the section last year was a really special moment last year and really lit a fire in a lot of our kids to want to continue to prove ourselves as a team. We are excited to see where this season takes us.”
Chanhassen will be the host of this year’s Metro West Conference Championships May 18. The Section 2AAA prelims are June 1, with the finals June 3 — both days at Waconia High School.
This Class 3A state meet starts June 9 with the prelims and ends June 11 with the finals, and will be held St. Michael-Albertville High School.