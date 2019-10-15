Teammate versus teammate, one spot left into the state tournament, best friends before, best friends after for junior Ally Agerland and senior Cecily Cronin of Holy Family Catholic.
Agerland, the two-time Section 2A singles champion, settled for second place, a win over Cronin in the true-second match.
Agerland qualified for her fifth consecutive Class A State Tournament. She was fourth in 2017 and lost in the consolation championship in 2018. The junior was a team qualifier as a seventh and eighth grader.
Agerland, the No. 2 seed, surrendered just three games in the first two victories Oct. 10 before advancing to the championship in a 6-2, 6-0 win over third seed Jennah Groth of Annandale.
Top seed Greta Nesbit won the Section 2A singles championship 6-3, 6-2.
Cronin, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Nesbit in the semifinals, topped Groth in the third-place match to force the state play-in match with Agerland.
Litchfield's doubles teams of Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum won the section championship over teammates Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara.
The Class A State Tournament is Oct. 24-25 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
SECTION 2AA
Already qualifying for the Class AA State Tournament as a team, Minnetonka, ranked No. 2 in state behind Edina, will be sending three players to the individual tournament.
Eighth grader Karina Elvestrom in singles and sophomore Annika Elvestrom and freshman Sarah Shahbaz in doubles finished in the top two in the Section 2AA Tournament Oct. 15 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The state tournament Oct. 22-25 at Baseline Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.