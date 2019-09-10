Chanhassen surrendered just two games in second sets, 12 total in seven positions, in a road Metro West Conference 7-0 win at Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 10.
The Storm's Lauren Spear won her first singles match in 12 straight games in under an hour, racing across town to hockey practice.
Sara Thomas and Megan Miller, one of three seniors on varsity, also won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles for Chanhassen.
Emma Oyen (6-2, 6-1), Sam Von Rentzell (6-1, 6-0) and Alaina Gerding (6-1, 6-1) were victorious at second through fourth singles.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun dominated at second doubles, 6-1, 6-0, while Savannah George and Natasha Gauerke pulled out the first set 7-5 and then scored six straight games to close out the dual.
Chanhassen is 1-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Scheduled for the week is a road match at Shakopee Wednesday (4 p.m.) and home versus Robbinsdale Cooper Thursday (4:15 p.m.).
CHASKA 5, ST. LOUIS PARK 2
Snapping a four-match winless streak to start the season, Chaska improved to 1-1 in the Metro West Conference in a 5-2 road decision at St. Louis Park Sept. 10.
Adjusting the line-up a bit, Noelle Slezak teamed with fellow senior Izzy Lahl at first doubles to win 6-2, 7-6.
Regan Engeman and Abby Nelson at third doubles pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory at third doubles for a key point for the Hawks.
Ireland Altenburg (6-2, 6-3), Ellen Adams (6-2, 6-3) and Reese Williams, who won her first varsity match in a 6-1, 6-0 score, earned the first three team points for Chaska.
Megan Thibodeau and Paige Whalen also won a set at second doubles for Chaska (1-4).
Next up is a road match at Metro West Conference leader Benilde-St. Margaret at Aquila Park at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 3
With two players out with injuries, Southwest Christian's depth was tested, a pair of three-set victories at first and third doubles in a 4-3 win over United South Central Sept. 10.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz won a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 match in the top spot for the Stars. Ava Thiewes and Katie Woodward combined at third doubles for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win.
Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-4) and Josie Harris (6-0, 6-0) won points at third and fourth doubles.
Southwest Christian is at Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4:15 p.m.