Same opponent, a few line-up changes, the same result on the scoreboard.
Chanhassen improved to 4-0 on the season, sweeping the season series with Bloomington Jefferson with a second 5-2 win this fall.
The Jaguars once again won at first singles, moving a player to first doubles, rallying from a set down to win in a super tie-breaker.
Sam Von Rentzell (6-0, 6-3), Alaina Gerding (6-2, 6-1) and Tegan Gauerke (6-3, 6-1) won at second through fourth singles for the Storm.
Chanhassen also won in straight sets at second and third doubles. Savannah George and Ellie Rathbun were victorious 6-3, 6-1, and Sara Thomas and Kegan Van Asten won 6-1, 6-2.
A match with Bloomington Kennedy was postponed Sept. 8 and 10.
Chanhassen plays Chaska on Sept. 15 and 17 with a home bout beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
ST. LOUIS PARK 5, CHASKA 2
Chaska won two doubles matches, taking the second doubles position to three sets, in a 5-2 loss in Metro West Conference play at St. Louis Park on Sept. 11.
Reese Williams and Maddie Margraf, paired together for the first time, scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory for the Hawks at the top doubles spot.
The team of Natalie Roth and Josie Weiler was also victorious at third doubles in a 6-4, 6-2 decision.
Nina Langley and Kendall Thom won the second set at second doubles in a 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss for Chaska.
Ireland Altenburg (3-6, 2-6), Regan Engman (3-6, 0-6), Taylor Dorn (2-6, 1-6), and Bethany Gaston (3-6, 3-6) played on the singles side for the Hawks.
Chaska, now 1-4 in the Metro West Conference, also lost 7-0 to Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 10. Engman at third singles won five total games with Thom and Weiler able to score four games at second doubles.
Chaska plays Chanhassen twice in the upcoming week, at home on Sept. 15 and on the Storm's home courts on Sept. 17. Both matches are at 5 p.m.
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 4, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3
Three points on the board for each team, host United South Central got the final match at first singles to secure a Minnesota River Conference victory over Southwest Christian 4-3 on Sept. 12.
The match was postponed from Sept. 8.
Delaney Weber defeated Stars senior Ella Schmidt in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 for the deciding point.
Southwest Christian got wins from Ella Ringer at third singles (6-4, 6-3), Hannah and Greta Schwarz at first doubles (6-2, 6-4) and Kiera Cameron and Biz Olimb (6-4, 7-6).
The victories were the first on varsity for Ringer, Cameron and Olimb.
A match with future Wright County Conference opponent Hutchinson was canceled on Sept. 11 due to rain. The Stars host Providence Academy at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.