Chanhassen won a pair of three-set matches, improving to 2-0 in the Metro West Conference with a 6-1 victory over St. Louis Park on Sept. 1.
The Storm won three of four sets that went to a tie-breaker.
Tegan Gauerke, making her singles debut, scored a 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 win in the third position. Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George also rallied at second doubles from down a set, victorious by a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 score.
Lauren Spear (6-0, 7-6) and Sam Von Rentzell (7-5, 6-4) won at first and second singles with the third doubles team of Sara Thomas and Kegan Van Asten coming out on top 6-4, 6-2.
Chanhassen is at Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 5, CHASKA 2
Chaska scored victories at second and third doubles in a 5-2 loss to Bloomington Jefferson in Metro West Conference action on Sept. 1.
Natalie Roth and Taylor Dorn won their first varsity match, winning the opening set 6-2 before the Jaguars second doubles team retired due to injury in a 4-4 score.
Josie Weiler and Kaitlyn Wisdorf rallied from a set down at third doubles, earning their first win of the season, a 1-6, 6-0, 6-4 score.
Chaska's doubles team of Reese Williams and Kendall Thom won a set in the first position in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 decision.
Other Hawks players were Ireland Altenburg (0-6, 1-6), Ellen Adams (2-6, 5-7), Maddie Margraf (2-6, 1-6), and Regan Engeman (4-6, 4-6) in singles.
Chaska hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
MINNETONKA 7, BUFFALO 0
Minnetonka improved to 2-0, winning in straight sets at all seven positions in the Lake Conference opener at Buffalo Aug. 31.
Emily Jurgens at second singles, and Karina Elvestrom and Kelsey Phillips at first doubles won all 12 games.
Other Skipper victors were Sarah Shabaz (6-0, 6-1), Arianna Piedrahita (6-0, 6-1) and Isabelle Stroh (6-0, 7-5) in singles, and Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski (6-1, 6-0), and Erinn Fiedler and Ellie Salmela (6-3, 6-0) in doubles.
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, TRI-CITY UNITED 2
A doubles sweep helped Southwest Christian to a 5-2 home and season opener victory over Tri-City United Sept. 1 in Chaska.
Captains Hannah and Greta Schwarz, back together at first doubles, won 6-1, 6-1. The duo, along with senior captain Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-1 winner at first singles) and sophomore Yaya Schmidt at second singles are the most experienced players this season.
Southwest Christian graduated six players from the 2019 line-up, which finished third in the Minnesota River Conference.
"Our program picked up 15 new freshmen and several transfer students. We had 34 girls in the program last year and have 53 this year," Southwest Christian coach Gary Schmidt said.
Thor Benson and Jana Brain return to coach the B- and C-teams with new assistant hires in Alicia Stratman (varsity) and Tommy Hutton (C team).
Ella Ringer won in her 2020 varsity debut at fourth singles for the Stars (6-3, 6-0) with upperclassmen Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner (6-2, 6-4) scoring a victory at third doubles.
Emily Wilson and Madison Beatty also won 6-4, 7-5 at second doubles.
Southwest Christian hosts Holy Family Catholic at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.