Noelle Slezak and Ellen Adams scored wins at second and third singles in Chaska's 5-2 loss versus Bloomington Jefferson in the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 5.
Slezak won 6-1, 6-3 at second singles with Adams earning a 6-2, 6-2 decision in the third position.
Lexi Bauman, playing Isabelle Lynch, one of the top players in the league, the Chaska senior won a total of seven games in a 6-3, 6-4 loss.
The Hawks' top doubles team of Ireland Altenburg and Izzy Lahl won a thrilling second set in a tie-breaker 7-4. Bloomington Jefferson won the bout 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.
Chaska is at St. Louis Park at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 7, CHANHASSEN 0
Emma Oyen pulled out the second set at second singles for Chanhassen in a 7-0 team loss to Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 5.
Oyen, which dropped the first set 6-1, rallied for a 6-4 second set. Annika Olson of the Red Knights won the deciding set 7-5.
Sam Von Rentzell and Alaina Gerding won five and four games total in matches at third and fourth singles.
Chanhassen is at Shakopee at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
NEW PRAGUE 4, HOLY FAMILY 3
Holy Family Catholic won three singles matches, needing one more point for a team victory.
New Prague, though, won a tight second set tie-breaker at first doubles, 8-6, prevailing in the Wright County Conference match 4-3 on Sept. 5.
Ally Agerland (6-1, 6-1), Cecily Cronin (6-0, 6-1) and Claire Haley (6-3, 6-3) won at first through third singles for the Fire.
Morgan Hausback and Lauren Taylor won the first set at first doubles, falling 0-6, 7-6, 6-3 for Holy Family Catholic.
Julia Baskfield and Lauren Hickey won eight games at second doubles with the third team of Cassie Beddor and Emma Murphy claiming five games for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic plays in a triangular at 9 a.m. Saturday in Rosemount.
MINNETONKA 7, BUFFALO 0
Minnetonka welcomed Buffalo to the Lake Conference with a 7-0 decision on Sept. 5. The Skippers are ranked No. 2 in the state.
Minnetonka's dominating singles line-up surrendered just one game in opening sets. The Skippers line up freshman Sarah Shahbaz, Annika Elvestrom, Karina Elvestrom, and Emily Jurgen.
Seniors Taylor Kamps and Libby Andraschko scored a 6-1, 7-5 decision at first doubles for the Skippers.
Sarah Bernet and Kelsey Phillips (6-0, 6-1) and freshmen Maddie Prondzinski and Karianna Lien (6-0, 6-4) also won at second and third doubles for Minnetonka, which plays in a tournament in Edina on Sept. 7.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 6, CANNON FALLS 1
Southwest Christian won for the fifth time in six matches to open the 2019 season, a 6-1 home win over Cannon Falls on Sept. 5.
The Stars played flawless tennis at third doubles, the team of Ya Schmidt and Katie Woodward scoring a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz prevailed 6-1, 6-4, while Ava Thiewes and Josie Harris were paired again for a 6-3, 6-2 win for Southwest Christian.
Julia McIntosh (6-1, 6-2), Lily Schwen (6-2, 6-1) and Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-3) were victorious in singles in the second through fourth positions.
Southwest Christian plays at Mound-Westonka at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in a triangular with Fairmont.