A 4-3 loss to Edina earlier in the month in the championship match of the Hornets' invitational, Minnetonka changed things up a bit Sept. 26 with the Lake Conference on the line.
And while the Skippers were right there with Edina, leading in five of seven matches early in the first set, the Hornets found a way once again.
Edina remained unbeaten with a second 4-3 win at Creek Valley Elementary tennis courts.
Edina and Minnetonka are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 and could meet a third time in the state tournament next month.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 5, CHANHASSEN 2
Even with four matches in four days, Chanhassen brought energy and fight to a match with Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 26. Something that did not go unnoticed with Coach Jim Mason.
"Today this coach witnessed a willingness to battle each and every point. You make this coach very proud!" he said.
Chanhassen won a pair of three-set matches at first doubles and third singles in a 5-2 loss, finishing the Metro West Conference slate with a 2-4 record.
Savannah George and Lauren Spear pulled out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory for the Storm, while Gauerke rallied from a set down, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun also won a set at second doubles, a hard-fought defeat by a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision.
Chanhassen (7-8), which beat Holy Angels one day earlier in a non-conference match, finishes out the regular season at Shakopee at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
CHASKA 6, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Chaska completed the regular season with its fifth victory, finishing the Metro West Conference schedule with a 4-2 record, in a 6-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 26.
The Hawks trailed only Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Jefferson in the standings.
No match information was available.
Chaska opens the Section 2AA playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 3
Ava Thiewes and Katie Woodward pulled out a thrilling 12-10 win in the third set, clinching a 4-3 win for Southwest Christian over Providence Academy Sept. 26.
The third doubles match saw Thiewes and Woodward win the first set, 6-1, before dropping the second set 6-4.
Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-1) and Josie Harris (6-0, 6-1) won at third and fourth singles for the Stars with Greta and Hannah Schwarz claiming a 7-5, 6-3 win at first doubles.
Southwest Christian, with 10 wins in 16 matches, begins Section 2A team play on Thursday, Oct. 3.