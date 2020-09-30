HFCHS Tennis Seniors

The Class of 2021 girls tennis athletes at Holy Family Catholic High School.

 Photo Courtesy of HFC Girls Tennis

Holy Family Catholic celebrated its six seniors in style Sept. 29, winning a non-conference match with Providence Academy 6-1.

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 7, CHANHASSEN 0

Two undefeated teams in the Metro West Conference, Benilde-St. Margaret showed top dog status in a 7-0 sweep in straight sets over Chanhassen Sept. 29.

The Red Knights surrendered just 22 total games, the closest match coming at first doubles where Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke lost 6-3, 6-3.

Sam Von Rentzell and Alaina Gerding lost first sets 6-3 at second and third singles, while Sara Thomas and Keagan Van Asten took five total games (6-2, 6-3) at third doubles.

Chanhassen (7-1) completes the regular season with a home match with Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Oct. 1.

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 7, CHASKA 0

Ireland Altenburg and Reese Williams, paired together for the first time this season, won six games for Chaska at first doubles in a 7-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29.

Kendall Thom and Kaitlyn Wisdorf at third doubles also secured four games in a set for the Hawks, which are 2-7 overall into the regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 1 versus St. Louis Park.

Taylor Dorn won four total games, as did Nina Langley and Natalie Roth in doubles.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, MAPLE RIVER 2

Southwest Christian secured a fourth-place finish in the Minnesota River Conference, a 3-3 record, after winning 5-2 over Maple River in Mapleton Sept. 29.

Le Sueur-Henderson was the league champion at 6-0 followed by Sibley East and United South Central at 4-2 each.

Anna Gueldner (6-0, 6-0), Yaya Schmidt (6-2, 6-1) and Maddie Schmidt (6-4, 6-4) scored victories at second through fourth singles.

Hannah and Greta Schwarz also won 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles with a fifth team point coming from Madison Beatty and Emily Wilson in a thrilling three-set decision, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The final regular season match is Thursday, Oct. 1 at Waconia at 4 p.m.

MINNETONKA

Minnetonka completed a Lake Conference sweep, topping St. Michael-Albertville 7-0 on Sept. 28 and Wayzata 6-1 on Sept. 29.

The Skippers are the Lake champions for the first time in 42 years.

In nine total contests, Minnetonka lost just two of 63 individual matches.

Events

Recommended for you