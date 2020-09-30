Holy Family Catholic celebrated its six seniors in style Sept. 29, winning a non-conference match with Providence Academy 6-1.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 7, CHANHASSEN 0
Two undefeated teams in the Metro West Conference, Benilde-St. Margaret showed top dog status in a 7-0 sweep in straight sets over Chanhassen Sept. 29.
The Red Knights surrendered just 22 total games, the closest match coming at first doubles where Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke lost 6-3, 6-3.
Sam Von Rentzell and Alaina Gerding lost first sets 6-3 at second and third singles, while Sara Thomas and Keagan Van Asten took five total games (6-2, 6-3) at third doubles.
Chanhassen (7-1) completes the regular season with a home match with Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Oct. 1.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 7, CHASKA 0
Ireland Altenburg and Reese Williams, paired together for the first time this season, won six games for Chaska at first doubles in a 7-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29.
Kendall Thom and Kaitlyn Wisdorf at third doubles also secured four games in a set for the Hawks, which are 2-7 overall into the regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 1 versus St. Louis Park.
Taylor Dorn won four total games, as did Nina Langley and Natalie Roth in doubles.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, MAPLE RIVER 2
Southwest Christian secured a fourth-place finish in the Minnesota River Conference, a 3-3 record, after winning 5-2 over Maple River in Mapleton Sept. 29.
Le Sueur-Henderson was the league champion at 6-0 followed by Sibley East and United South Central at 4-2 each.
Anna Gueldner (6-0, 6-0), Yaya Schmidt (6-2, 6-1) and Maddie Schmidt (6-4, 6-4) scored victories at second through fourth singles.
Hannah and Greta Schwarz also won 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles with a fifth team point coming from Madison Beatty and Emily Wilson in a thrilling three-set decision, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
The final regular season match is Thursday, Oct. 1 at Waconia at 4 p.m.
MINNETONKA
Minnetonka completed a Lake Conference sweep, topping St. Michael-Albertville 7-0 on Sept. 28 and Wayzata 6-1 on Sept. 29.
The Skippers are the Lake champions for the first time in 42 years.
In nine total contests, Minnetonka lost just two of 63 individual matches.