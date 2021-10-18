If winning the Section 2AA team title without surrendering a set wasn't enough to show how dominant top-ranked Minnetonka is in girls tennis this fall, the Skippers followed that up by sending all six individuals to state as well.
Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips in singles, and Annika and Karina Elvestrom and Maddie Prondzinski and Emilia Medzuikaite in doubles, all placed in the top-two Oct. 18 at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Shahbaz won all five matches as the top seed, scoring a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 victory over Phillips in the championship. Shahbaz and Phillips each lost just two games into the final match.
Phillips secured a spot in the finals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jordan's Emily Randolph, who finished her career with a school-record 111 wins.
The Elvestroms won 6-0, 6-0 in the four matches leading up to the championship, scoring a 6-1, 6-3 win over teammates Prondzinski and Medzuikaite.
A semifinal win, in which the Minnetonka team lost just two games, sent the Skippers' second duo to the championship.
It will be a busy week for the Skippers with team competition Oct. 26 and 27, and individual competition Oct. 28 and 29, at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.
SECTION 5A
Ella Ringer, making her section debut for Southwest Christian, placed fourth overall in Section 5A singles on Oct. 18 at Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Ringer lost to top seed and eventual state qualifier Annika Harberts Ott of Providence Academy by a 6-4, 6-3 score.
She was defeated 6-3, 6-2, by Gabriella Noren of Providence Academy in the third-place match.
Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) in singles, and Lisey Langhus and Emma Speier of Providence Academy (6-3, 6-2) in doubles, were Section 5A champions.