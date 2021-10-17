Already with the team qualified for the Class AA State Girls Tennis Tournament, Minnetonka will attempt to send six players to the individual portion of state.
Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips in singles, and Annika and Karina Elvestrom and Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in doubles, each reached the semifinal round with unbeaten records on Oct. 15.
Shahbaz, the top seed, surrendered just two games in three matches, a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins followed by a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Niyathi Bhupatiraju of Eden Prairie.
Phillips, shifting from doubles to singles play for sections, lost just one game in three matches. She started the day with straight set wins in 12 games before topping Lily Allen of Shakopee 6-1, 6-0.
The Elvestrom sisters won all 36 games in three wins, while Prondzinski and Medzuikaite topped teams from Shakopee (6-3, 6-0) and Eden Prairie (6-1, 6-2) after a sweep in the first round.
The final four in Section 2AA is set for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Chanhassen's Natasha Gauerke and Keagan Van Asten cruised into the third round, defeating teams from Waconia (6-1, 6-1) and Eden Prairie (6-4, 6-0) before being eliminated by the Elvestroms from Minnetonka.
Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George, Storm seniors that played the season together at second doubles, dropped an opening match to Sophie Paul and Ava Neuman of Eden Prairie, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Alaina Gerding went 1-1 with a 6-1, 6-1 opening round win before running into Shahbaz of Minnetonka. Sam Von Rentzell also won a section match, a 7-6, 7-5 decision, before falling in the second round to Phillips of Minnetonka.
Taylor Dorn (6-0, 6-0) won a play-in match for Chaska in singles, as did Kendall and McKenna Thom (6-0, 6-2) in doubles. Maddie Margraf took two games, a 6-1, 6-1 final, against Eden Prairie's Niyathi Bhupatiraju.
Reese Williams and Ireland Altenburg scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over a Waconia team, dropping a 6-2, 6-2 match in the second round to Eden Prairie for the Hawks.
SECTION 5A
Ella Ringer reached the Section 5A singles semifinals, defeating Gracie Buesgens of Le Sueur-Henderson 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the individual tournament on Oct. 14.
The Southwest Christian top singles player will face Annika Harberts Ott of Providence Academy, the overall No. 1 seed, in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Stars senior Katelyn Krietlow went 1-1, topping Lydia Sparby in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, before dropping a 6-3, 6-0 decision to Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson.
Casey Cronin scored a 6-0, 6-2 win for Holy Family Catholic in singles, falling in 12 games to Harberts Ott in the quarterfinals.
Teammate Emma Murphy, after receiving a bye, lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, to Providence Academy's Gabriella Noren.
Holy Family Catholic's doubles teams of Briar Charchenko and Claire Haley (6-1, 4-6, 7-5) and Averi Ahmann and Meg Santini (6-3, 6-2) lost in the first round.
Southwest Christian also went 0-2 in doubles with Biz Olimb and Kiera Cameron (6-1, 6-2) and Ainsley Phillips and Maria Steussi (6-0, 7-6) falling in their first matches.
Sibley East has two teams in the semifinals with Providence Academy and Belle Plaine with one team each.