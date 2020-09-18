A rematch of the 2018 and 2019 Class AA State Championship, top-ranked Minnetonka showed their dominance, defeating Edina by a 7-0 score on Sept. 17 in the only meeting of the season.
The Skippers are 6-0, having lost just one match thus far.
Edina won 19 consecutive state championships and 22 of the last 23 titles.
CHANHASSEN 7, CHASKA 0
Some new match-ups in the third meeting of the season, the second in three days, Chanhassen prevailed by a 7-0 score for the third time on Sept. 17 at the Storm high school courts.
Kegan Van Asten, after losing the first set, rallied for the seventh point, a 3-6, 7-6, 10-5 win at fourth singles for the Storm. Van Asten won a second-set tie-breaker in a 7-4 score versus Hawks' Bethany Gaston.
Sam Von Rentzell, moving up to No. 1 singles for Chanhassen, bested Ireland Altenburg of Chaska 6-2, 6-1.
Tegan Gauerke (6-3, 6-4) and Alaina Gerding (6-1, 6-0) were other winners for the Storm.
Chanhassen dominated the three doubles matches, victories from Lauren Spear and Natasha Gauerke (6-2, 6-1), Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun (6-1, 6-2) and Sara Thomas and Savannah George (6-2, 6-3).
The Storm are 6-0 on the season, while the Hawks are 1-6.
Chanhassen is at St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with Chaska at Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Sept. 24.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, BELLE PLAINE 3
Ella Ringer's third singles victory in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, was the clinching point in Southwest Christian's 4-3 win over Minnesota River Conference opponent Belle Plaine on Sept. 17.
Anna Gueldner (6-4, 6-4) and Maddie Schmidt (6-4, 6-4) also scored hard-fought victories at second and fourth singles for the Stars.
Emily Wilson and Maddie Beatty won 6-1, 6-1 at third doubles as well for Southwest Christian, which hosts Le Sueur-Henderson at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.