The final score showed Chanhassen won the first doubles match 6-2, 6-1. What the score won't tell you is the growth, not only in terms of tennis skill, but also leadership and experience, that the four players in the match learn each time out.
When you pair a senior with an eighth grader, which both the Storm and Chaska have, it is that give-and-take, that education from a different perspective, that takes places.
"It feels like yesterday I was a freshman on varsity and feeling so nervous. It's fun to be where I am, being a captain, getting to encourage our teammates and oversee the whole team. I love cheering on my team. That's something I enjoy the most. Supporting each other," said Gauerke, who focused her attention on the nearby second doubles court following their match.
Gauerke understands what her playing partner Keagan Van Asten is experiencing. She, along with classmate Savannah George, played on varsity as freshmen. They were often times paired with upperclassmen.
The story was the same across the net for Chaska senior Reese Williams, who played primarily second doubles as a freshman before moving to singles for much of her sophomore year.
Win or lose, it's about teaching playing partner Mylie Brandt what to expect, and how to be ready for the next time around.
"When we down today, we didn't talk about the score. We stayed positive. We tried to come up with different ways to play, to take what they were giving us. I feel like you play better when you're positive," Williams said.
Gauerke is no stranger to a leadership role. With her little sister, Teagan, in the program, she's always ready to show the way, on and off the court.
It is that leadership from Chanhassen's six seniors that has really shown over the first 11 matches of the season; 10 wins.
"When I get upset, she's always there with a smile, with something positive to say. She's always telling me 'it's okay,' when I lose my temper," Van Asten said.
"Tennis is a mental thing. You can't get too high and too low. It's something I probably didn't understand when I was younger," Gauerke said.
Van Asten, a regular varsity contributor in 2020 as a seventh grader, continues to see her game evolve. Each player knows their strength and they play to it. Their only loss this season came in a three-set defeat to Benidle-St. Margaret.
"Our play style compliments each other. I'm stronger on my forehand side, so that's why we play Australian style. She's dynamic she can do either," Gauerke said of Van Asten.
"I remind myself I'm lucky to be here, be in this spot. I'm so lucky to have tennis, to play with such great girls. Nerves are sometimes there, but I really try to focus on what being out here means," Van Asten said.
Chemistry was never an issue for the Chanhassen team. Paired together to open the season at a three-match invitational in St. James, it was clear the grouping was going to stick.
"I feel like that first match, down in St. James. We really picked up some momentum playing together for the first time. We figured out each other's playing style and got some things down that has helped us the rest of the season," Van Asten said.
"That and Bloomington Jefferson. We won the first set pretty handily and then they started to make some changes and we had to adjust. We ended up winning, but it was a very competitive match and really a fun one to pull out," Gauerke said.
Like Van Asten, Brandt showed early on she was ready to take on the top doubles position. Even when Williams shifts over to singles, like she did in a team win over Bloomington Kennedy, Brandt has been the steady force up top.
Though, Brandt is quick to point out, she enjoys it when Williams is paired with her in the line-up.
"Reese has really good ground strokes. She's a great person to play with. Me being so young I get down on myself because I don't have as much experience as everybody. When I do get down on myself, she's there to remind me not to. She reminds me I'm playing at such a high level for my grade," Brandt said.
"Mylie is going run this team for years. I just try and pump her up. That's really what you tell your teammate, no matter what grade they're in," Williams said.
Chaska, at 4-2 in the Metro West Conference, which included a 4-3 win over Bloomington Jefferson, is having one of its most successful seasons in recent history.
Having six seniors in the line-up, including Ireland Altenburg, also a fourth-year varsity member, goes a long ways.
"It feels different than past years. At least here in the beginning. We've always said there's this curse of bad luck in the beginning, and this year I feel like we're way ahead of where we normally are," Williams said.
Some of that slow start is getting back into the swing of things. For most, tennis isn't a year-round sport.
"Tryouts show off some rust, that's for sure. I think after about two matches you could really see a difference in how we were playing," Williams said.
Chaska, after an early loss to St. Louis Park, reeled off victories over Robbinsdale Cooper and Waconia along with the two Bloomington schools.
Chanhassen, after back-to-back 4-3 losses in 2018 and 2019 to Chaska, has won four in a row versus the Hawks, and 12 of 15 all-time.
The Storm surrendered just nine total games in doubles with seniors Ellie Rathbun and George scoring a 6-3, 6-3 win over Chaska twins Kendall and McKenna Thom.
Lexy Kakacek and Peyton Tregembo won in 12 games at third doubles for Chanhassen.
Each team won two points in singles with senior Sam Von Rentzell scoring a three-set win, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 over Taylor Dorn of the Gawks. Chanhassen freshman Aria McNeely, with only one loss on the season, beat Chaska senior McKenna Toltzman 6-2, 6-4.
Chaska's two points came from Altenburg (6-3, 6-1) and Maddie Margraf, a 6-1, 7-5 decision over Storm senior Alaina Gerding.
After a shortened 2020 season, one in which teams played just conference opponents, Chanhassen and Chaska facing off three times, the last month of the season is all about having fun.
"What I want is to keep bonding as a team, as seniors. Ireland and Kendall, I've played with them forever. I play with Kaitlin (Wisdorf) during the winter. It's definitely going to be tough when it's over. These girls are some of my closest tennis friends," Williams said.
"It's been a blast with these girls all these years. It's sad that it's coming to an end, but I think we have to keep looking forward. We still have a bunch of matches to play and we all want to keep this winning going," Gauerke said.