Three matches postponed due to April showers, only two matches played, sunshine and 60s brought out great competition between Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson on April 29 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Two of three back-and-forth doubles matches went the Storm's way, while a three-set win from Konner Gunwall at first singles led to a 6-1 win over the Jaguars.
Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons grinded out a 6-4, 7-5 win at first doubles, while freshmen Billy McNeely and Alex Jensen won by the same score at third doubles.
Chanhassen won 36 of 44 games at second through fourth singles including a 6-0, 6-0 sweep from Theo Pirvu and a 6-1, 6-2 win from Irwin Montalvo. Liam Van Asten won seven of the last games in a 6-4, 6-1 decision.
Gunwall rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 over Bloomington Jefferson's Bode Campbell.
Chanhassen is at Chaska on Tuesday, May 4.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 2
Max Schmidt moved up the line-up to second singles, scoring a 6-1, 6-2 win to improve to 6-0 on the season in Southwest Christian's 5-2 road win at Minnehaha Academy.
CJ Velgersdyk pulled out a three-set win at first singles, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, for the Stars. Garrett Lyles added a 6-2, 6-2 decision in the fourth position.
Southwest Christian got wins from Caleb Vick and TJ Ringer (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) and Luke Schwen and Sean Johnson (6-1, 6-3) at second and third doubles.
Caleb Denney and Bergan Rosdahl won the second set in a 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 loss at first singles for the Stars.
Southwest Christian hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30.