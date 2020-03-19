Hayley Haakenstad feels strange. She's sitting at home, inside her childhood home in Chanhassen. Something so familiar, yet so distant.
She's supposed to be finishing up school work, packing a bag to travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, this week.
Her Nebraska Huskers women's tennis team, she had hoped, would be 3-0 in Big Ten play. The Mighigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans next on the list of victories.
Everything was right again. Healthy. Happy. Home, on the tennis court.
"I've been on teams in college where the culture isn't right. How a team bonds, how they come together, plays a role on the court with the results," Haakenstad said."Throughout my life, I have found when you make others feel comfortable around each other, everyone plays their best. That's what we had."
Nebraska, 11-4 this spring season, had its final 10 matches cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. All NCAA athletic teams and events are on hold. Spring sports were scrapped outright.
"They are the most special group of girls," said Haakenstad of her Nebraska teammates. "We were going to do great things in the Big 10. To have the season cut short, it hurts."
FLOODED WITH MEMORIES
It was inside the Haakenstad Family home where everything clicked about how special her Chanhassen High School experience was.
It was on the posters around her home. Pictures, newspaper clippings, medals and trophies. The people there celebrating her graduation party with her on that June day in 2016.
"Pretty magical. I remember the day after we won the softball championship was my graduation party. I'm looking around and it was hard to believe how everything happened. How lucky I was. (Four) years later, it's something I'm so proud of still," Haakenstad said.
A consolation girls tennis doubles champion in consecutive seasons, Haakenstad reached the Class 2A singles title in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.
Edina's Caitlin Merzbacher got her in straight sets as a junior. Haakenstad got her title, winning 12 of 16 games over Bella Lambert of Minnetonka, as a senior.
Merzbacher was among the first people to congratulate Haakenstad after her state championship victory. Then a freshman at the University of Minnesota. Competitors on the court, great friends all the time.
"When we played Baylor in Texas (in February), she surprised me and showed up," said Haakenstad of Merzbacher. "Having somebody that relates to what you're going through, that gets it, and is always so genuine. She's a great friend to have in your corner."
The state championship 2015 season capped an unbeaten senior year on the court for Haakenstad. That season was more than about victories, though.
It was about team, it was about leadership, it was about legacy.
Haakenstad convinced her best friend, Sofia Poinar, to come back out for tennis. Both were part of tradition, helping the Storm clinch a fourth consecutive conference title.
Forced to watch at the beginning of the season with an injury, Haakenstad was a constant leader, bringing the team together with song and fun with her trusty kazoo. She admits a new one might be in order.
"Hayley was made a captain at the start of her sophomore year. She was mature beyond her age. She cared about all teammates, regardless if they were on the B-squad, JV or varsity," Chanhassen head girls and boys tennis coach Jim Mason said. "She always put her team above herself, and for me, that was always a minimum requirement for a captain. She was a leader both on and off the court!"
Her kind of talent, selflessness and maturity for a high school player was rare. Those type of players don’t come around very often!" he added.
CAPPING IT ALL WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP
There were times Haakenstad struggled with the thought of not playing softball any more. The reality was, with the demand of her tennis schedule, other things needed to be adjusted.
She kept coming back to the same conclusion. She needed softball in her life that final year of high school. Haakenstad would make it work. It meant juggling a bit more.
In the end, it was definitely worth it.
Chanhassen captured a state championship, a 5-3 victory over Buffalo at Caswell Park in North Mankato. A game halted in the middle for more than three hours.
Haakenstad was the lone senior in the starting line-up, playing in center field.
"I miss softball. I think about it all the time. When I look back, how every year I revisited the discussion about giving it up or keep going, I always came back to the idea that it was such a big part of me," Haakenstad said. "Tennis can be such an individual sport, so to have that team in softball, having been through college now, understand what it's like to be a part of a team. I really feel like having that team background from high school helped me so much in college."
Looking back, how ironic that the end of practice or game cheer for Chanhassen that 2016 season was "One Team."
TO HAVE ONE MORE YEAR
Her senior season cut short, Haakenstad doesn't feel like her tennis story is complete.
The NCAA is currently in conversations to add a year to all spring sport collegiate athletes. How that would look with roster limitations, scholarships, is yet to be seen.
"It's a little crushing being in this situation. There's nothing like competing in a dual match. All those hours you put in are worth it. It's hard to know what will happen. We're all kind of waiting," Haakenstad said. "If I can play tennis another year, absolutely I would come back."
Haakenstad said she has been exploring job options as well, looking for the best situation for her future.
If the 2020 season was her last, Haakenstad plans to hold the memories close to her heart.
How Coach Mason every so often made the trip down to Lincoln.
"Going down to watch her play was always a pleasure. Most recently watching her in both a singles and doubles win back in February in a team win over Iowa State. I am certainly glad I was able to watch her one last time before her season was so abruptly cancelled. Same competitive smile she always displayed in the six years I coached her at Chan!" Mason said.
How her best friend, Poinar, surprised her with an appearance in what ended up being the last matches of the season. Poinar, who played four years of women's hockey at Minnesota State University-Mankato, finished her career one week earlier.
"We definitely have been each other's rock," Haakenstad said of Poinar. "I joked with her, saying 'she was retired and I wasn't too far off.' I'm so proud of what she did at Mankato. Balancing everything between hockey and becoming a pilot."
Wherever life takes Haakenstad next, expect that competitive, smiling Storm and Husker leader to come out in life.
"I love having a challenge. When I was looking for schools, I wanted a place where the desire to get better was always there. Nebraska was that place for me. At the end of the day I want to be on a team that goes for the win," she said.