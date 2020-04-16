If you had asked Cody Seal at the beginning of the 2013 high school golf season whether he thought he had a chance to win a state title, his answer would have been ...
"That's a tough question," the Chanhassen High School alumni said. He was 14th in his state debut in 2012. "I think I would have said something like 'Oh yeah, I could do that. It's in the realm of possibility. I don't think (winning state) was at the forefront of my mind before the season. I just wanted to go out and have a great final season."
The 2013 state field included Matt Rachey of Waconia, a future Minnesota Gopher; Jack Holmgren of Wayzata, who originally played for Iowa. Winona's William Leaf, another future Gopher, had the tournament lead through Day One but faltered over the final 18 holes.
There never was a target on Seal's back. If there was any pressure to win, he never felt it on the course that season.
"I had signed with (the University of South Dakota) earlier that spring, so going into the state tournament I knew my competitive golf career wasn't over. I just went out and said let's go have fun with this," Seal said.
SECOND-DAY COMEBACK
Seal, who has lived in Denver since 2017, working as a financial advisor, was in the hunt through the first day in 2013, a first-round score of 73.
The second day was windy and cold, and the scores reflected that. Leaf shot a 77. Holmgren also came in five-over par. Seal was one of two players to play under-par, a second-round best score of 70.
A two-day score of 143. Would it be enough? He would have to wait as nine groups were still on the course.
"That's when I was actually nervous. Waiting for the other scores to come in. I needed all of these guys to not play as well," Seal said.
He played cards in the clubhouse. Ate a meal. Every once in a while he headed down to the scoreboard to see his name still in first place.
"I was playing well, I was really juiced up. I was hitting my driver really, really well. I felt in control the whole round," Seal said of his state championship final round. "I made a couple of clutch shots coming down the stretch. I played with so much confidence. I was in the zone."
He credits the calming influence of New Prague golfers Austin Kottke, Zach Pexa and Kenzie Neisen, who tied Wayzata's Sarah Burnham for the 2013 girls title. They hung out all tournament, as a friend group.
"School was over by this time. We were just having a good time. I don't think my vibe was go out and win this thing. I think it was more, this is my last go, let's go out there and kind of swing for it. I had nothing to lose," Seal said.
Everyone felt apart. I guess the stars aligned for me. Really, it was just a tough weather day and I was able to play really well despite it," he added.
THE COLLEGE LIFE
Golf is the same whether playing recreational, on a high school team, or in a college program. In essence, it's the golfer versus the course.
Seal, though, quickly found out his freshman year at the University of South Dakota that he was in a different field of golfers.
"My whole senior year in high school I was among the top five-to-10 players in the state. I got to college and everyone was like that. The course were so much more challenging. I played well my freshman and sophomore years, but I had to make a lot of changes in my game to compete. I had to go out there and work really hard at my game," Seal said.
Seal helped South Dakota to a Summit League Championship in 2015 before earning second-team league honors as a senior in 2017. He was the runner-up at the Summit League Championships that season, posting a pair of rounds of 69.
Seal left the program with a stroke average of 74.12, third all-time for a season in program history. In his career, he shot 23 rounds of par or better which is second all-time in program history; has the third-lowest scoring average for a career (75.70) in program history; shot the fourth-most par or better rounds in a season in program history with nine
"First of all, it was a really fun team. Our camaraderie definitely was deep. We had a lot in common. I think six of our 10 guys were from Minnesota. It was a great experience," Seal said.
Seal, who grew up on Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria, hasn't been back to Minnesota since 2017. His parents, who lived in New Orleans when he was in college, now reside in South Carolina.
His twin brother, Collin, also a hockey player and golfer with the Storm, part of a third-place state tournament team finish in 2012, works for Merrill Lynch in Baltimore. Collin played golf for St. John's University.
"I love golfing in Denver. You can hit the ball so far," Seal laughed. "I really want to get back into competitive golf when I have a bit more time in life. I hope to enter in some USGA tournaments some day."