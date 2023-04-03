Twitter

Several high school teams, like Chaska girls basketball, use Twitter to highlight and promote accomplishments by the team.

From minimal use to a large boom in recent memory, social media like Twitter has become a mainstay throughout society.

Twitter especially has become a common part of the sports universe. Many people use the platform to put out stories, photos, videos, live reactions and more into the ether while consuming sports content from other users.

