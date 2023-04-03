From minimal use to a large boom in recent memory, social media like Twitter has become a mainstay throughout society.
Twitter especially has become a common part of the sports universe. Many people use the platform to put out stories, photos, videos, live reactions and more into the ether while consuming sports content from other users.
But Elon Musk purchasing the company on Oct. 27 last fall sent this sphere of society into a frenzy, wondering what would happen. Nov. 18 might also ring a bell to regular Twitter users, as several users tweeted last second thoughts along the lines of “If this is the end…” if the platform ceased to exist, almost like they were experiencing a zombie apocalypse.
Almost five months removed from that date, people are still posting on the platform, at least for now. Looking back on that night, I began thinking about how Twitter and the sports world intersect and how that aspect of our lives might be different without the social medium.
Student-athletes often use the platform to show their highlights from different games and also thank college coaches for visiting their schools or extending an offer to play for the college team. Area high schools use Twitter for game updates, promoting teams and athletes and other pertinent information families and fans should know.
For my job, I use Twitter to post some stories I have written, photos I have taken and occasionally updates on games I attend. I’ll also look at it for results of events I did not make it to and possible future story ideas.
These are just some of the groups of people in sports that use Twitter, but the list could go on and on to include several other groups. And while the platform has become a significant aspect in the lives of many in the sporting space, it indeed is replaceable.
Do you remember MySpace or AOL.com? How about old Kodak cameras or Polaroids? Or clunky, heavy computers? Some of these might be still around and used minimally, but the point is that society is constantly creating innovative technology and ways to interact. If Twitter does fall to the wayside, another existing platform will likely rise or a completely new one could swoop in to fill the void.
Student-athletes will have other ways to connect with colleges and universities. High schools will still be able to relay game time changes or other information. I will still find other ways to promote my work and find information regarding stories. Twitter is just one medium that helps, but it is naïve to think it is the only way to accomplish these things.