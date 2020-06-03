State Tournament

Chanhassen supporters lined the third base side of Target Field for the Class 3A State Championship game with Lakeville North June 12, 2015.

The boys in blue were winners of eight straight post-season games. All that was needed was one more win.

Having dispatched St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) and Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-2), it was senior Jack Schnettler's turn to take the mound for the Storm.

"I worked so hard to be in that spot. I wouldn't say I was the most gifted athlete. A little talent and a lot heart," Schnettler said. "On the grand stage, where my favorite team, the Minnesota Twins, play. Everything was so big in that moment."

That moment almost never came about.

Chanhassen ran into Travis Brown and St. Michael-Albertville in the state quarterfinals, the game scoreless through eight innings. Jordan Bonk pitched eight shutout innings, giving way to Hunter Even for a 1-2-3 ninth.

Following a Jared Davidson double and sacrifice fly, Cole Kirchoff lifted a fly ball into shallow center field. Davidson slid headfirst across the plate, the throw off-line, as Chanhassen escaped 1-0.

Chanhassen, the lone top-four seed remaining after the quarterfinals, rolled over Robbinsdale Armstrong the next day in the semifinals. Jack Mattson doubled twice, plating four runs. Kirchoff added two hits, including a double and two RBIs.

Logan Graves, staked to a 6-0 lead, allowed just two runs for his fourth post-season win for the Storm.

"There were fans everywhere for the championship. To see people from the community, all the students behind the dugout, it was amazing for the team. Looking back at photos of the field, the crowd, it brings back some great memories," Ty Denzer said.

Like the semifinals, an early lead was established, Denzer scoring two runs with one swing of the bat in the third inning. Chanhassen finished with just four hits.

Meanwhile, Schnettler was cruising. Though he never had a 1-2-3 inning, walking the lead-off batter in three consecutive innings, each time he made big pitches and got phenomenal defense behind him.

With three outs remaining, the phone began to ring in the bullpen. Tommy Thompson answered. Hunter Even needed to get loose. Catcher Tommy Heiland, called up for the playoffs, was the third Storm member beyond the outfield fence.

"There was a guy on base and their best hitter, Angelo Altivilla, is on-deck. (Coach AJ Pettersen) says this is Jack's last batter, no matter what," Even said.

A Schnettler breaking ball was lifted in the air, second baseman Nick Smith clinching the championship with the catch. Schnettler had thrown a complete-game shutout.

"That was a long run," said Even. "I missed the pile. By the time I got in there everyone had gotten up."

In nine post-season games, Chanhassen pitchers allowed nine runs, only two in three state games.

"The state championship game, while hopefully some day things will pass it up, at this point is my favorite memory. Just so many emotions were rushing through me. There was this electrical buzz from the crowd, from our dugout. I'll never forget that day," Schnettler said.

It was Chanhassen's second state team title followed the next year by softball and in 2019 by the girls golf team.

"These senior kids had never won. But I don't think that went through their minds at all that season. I just felt so good for them," former Chanhassen head coach AJ Pettersen said.

Pettersen, then in his first year, stepping down in 2018 after four seasons, now married with two children, said as a new coach he followed the ones that led him best.

"14 at the U, John Anderson. Doug Mientkiewicz at high-A ball. He loved the grinder guys. He loved me. He always played me. I just took bits and pieces from each of those guys. When I looked at our roster and we had four Division I guys, three Division II guys, I thought we should be really good. I just wanted them to not feel like they're playing with someone all over their back all the time. I tried to let them be them," Pettersen said.

He credited Chris Wilson, one of Pettersen's former coaches, with helping him with the behind-the-scenes head coach stuff. Scott Gazvoda was another assistant that took care of so much stuff, Pettersen said.

"I had those guys and I was able focus on what I was good at. I mean, I was 26 years old. To have their experience, it was just a great fit," he said.