More times than not, the Minnesota Baseball Association Board hears about amateur teams folding, not wanting to form. So when a group from Excelsior presented the opportunity to add an organization at its Dec. 18 meeting, supportive was word most used.
"There's nothing more fun than the town ball experience. We have a core group of younger guys that were having a hard time finding places to play. Some of the area's teams are well established, they don't have a lot of turnover on rosters, so we thought why not start a team in Excelsior," Rick Birno, the head of the operations, said.
Birno, with aid from River Valley League officials including Ron Beckman and Gary Schleper, went to the state board for approval.
He expects the Islanders to be a little younger to start with, most committed players between the ages of 18 and 23.
"I told the state board thanks for having us. Ron Beckman and Gary Schleper with the league couldn't have been more kind and supportive. Gary is on the state board, so he helped us with the process. I told them we'd like to be around for a long, long time," Birno said.
Excelsior was approved for the 2020 summer season and will play in the River Valley League East along with Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Burnsville, and Eagan. The Islanders make an even eight teams, which helps with scheduling.
Birno said the team has 14 players committed thus far. The plan is to extend invitations to others interested in mid-January. "We've already had guys contact us about playing," he said.
Most of the core group comes from the Minnetonka-Eden Prairie area as well as Chaska and Chanhassen. Birno was a member of the Minnesota Baseball Association for years. His experience with that as well as a City of Golden Valley Parks and Rec employee has opened new avenues for the team.
With no field in Excelsior, the Islanders will play between seven-to-10 home games at the City of Chanhassen's newest lighted field at Lake Susan off Powers Boulevard near Highway 5.
"It's a great park. We have a number of Chan boys, so we're really excited for the opportunity," said Birno, who has two sons slated to play in Blake and Grant.
The list of things to do before the season is lengthy. But one Birno and the Excelsior group are excited to jump in on.
"There will be a learning curve I'm sure. We just hope to compete with the rest of the league this year. The young guys are just pumped for the opportunity," the coach said.
CHAMPIONSHIP DEFEAT
Minnesota State University-Mankato reached the Division II football title game Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas, losing 48-40 to West Florida. The Mavericks were 14-1 this season.
Chaska High School graduate Justin Arnold capped a tremendous career with 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. He caught a 38-yard first-quarter score from longtime roommate Ryan Schlichte of Mankato West High School.
Arnold was second this season for the Mavericks with 53 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with more than 2,000 career receiving yards with 15 total scores.
It was an exciting couple of weeks for the Arnolds of Chaska. Justin graduated just days before the national semifinals, while older son, Brandon, an assistant basketball coach at Chanhassen and assistant baseball coach at Chaska, got engaged to longtime sweetheart Emily Thompson.
NATIONAL STAGE
One week after placing second at the Minnesota State High School League Championships, Chanhassen's Nick Scheller won in a thrilling finish at the Nike Cross Heartland Regionals in South Dakota in mid-November.
Earning a spot in the national event in Oregon on Dec. 7, Scheller again shined, Minnesota's top finisher once again in a time of 15:38.4. It was the seventh-best all-time finish for a Minnesota runner.
Scheller was 31st overall on an extremely sloppy and wet day.
Next up is a college commitment. An exciting high school cross country finish for the Chanhassen High School senior.
OFF TO WORLDS
Minnetonka's Maggie Nicholson was named a captain of the USA women's hockey team set to play in Slovakia in the IIHF World U18 Championships.
"I’m happy for the three players who have earned the privilege of wearing a letter for our Under-18 team this year," said Maura Crowell, head coach of the 2020 U.S. Under-18 Women's National Team. "Each of them brings something special to our group and I’m incredibly confident in their collective ability to lead us to a gold medal in the World Championship."
Nicholson is one of 10 returnees from a silver medal finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia.
Nicholson is joined by six other Minnesotans, including Skipper teammate Rory Guilday. The tournament runs Dec. 26-Jan. 2.
Minnetonka's Bobby Brink (Denver) and K'Andre Miller (Wisconsin) are also in action with the USA World Junior team in the Czech Republic. The tournament is Dec. 26-Jan. 5.
Brink, drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, is tied for team lead as a freshman at Denver with seven goals and six assists.
Additionally, Jimmy Snuggerud of Chaska will play in the Youth Olympic Games from Jan. 9-22 in Lausanne, Switzerland.