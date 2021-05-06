Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons pulled out a three-set victory at first singles, a 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 score at first doubles, as Chanhassen improved to 5-0 with a 7-0 win over Waconia on May 6.
The Storm won 48 of 54 games in singles with wins from Konner Gunwall (6-0, 6-1), Liam Van Asten (6-1, 6-1), Irwin Montalvo (6-1, 6-1), and Theo Pirvu (6-0, 6-1).
Jordan Tollefson and Drew Jensen won 6-2, 6-3, at second doubles, while Billy McNeely and Alex Jensen scoring a 6-1, 6-1 decision in the third position.
Chanhassen hosts Holy Family Catholic on Friday, May 7.
BOYS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 4, Schaeffer Academy 3
Senior CJ Velgersdyk lost the first set. Southwest Christian needing the point, the Stars' top singles player rallied, winning the final two sets by 6-2 scores for the clinching victory in a 4-3 win over No. 10 Schaeffer Academy of Rochester.
Southwest Christian lost 4-3 in the season opener to Schaeffer. Sean Johnson and Garrett Lyles won a thrilling 7-6, 7-5 match at third doubles, while the Stars' switch at second and third singles provided one more team point this time around.
Max Schmidt won 6-3, 6-0 in the second spot with Connor Galloway victorious by a 6-1, 6-4 score.
Southwest Christian is 6-3 overall, having won five straight matches.
BOYS TENNIS: Benilde-St. Margaret 7, Chaska 0
Ryan Hanson and Ben Sampson each won four games in second sets at second and third singles in a 7-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret for Chaska.
Hanson won a total of six games, a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Red Knights' Mason Past.
Devin Curtis and Aidan Trauger also scored two game wins at second doubles for the Hawks.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 4, Norwood Young America 3
A 4-0 lead quickly became a one-run difference, but Southwest Christian reliever Ollie Yuhas closed the door with three strikeouts in the seventh inning, preserving a 4-3 win over Norwood Young America on May 6 in Cologne.
The Stars are 5-2 in the Minnesota River Conference.
Bennett Manley struck out eight batters over six innings for the win. All three runs were unearned.
Held to four total hits, Adam Tebbs' two RBIs proved to be the difference offensively for Southwest Christian.
The Stars (8-3) play four league games next week, all on the road, beginning with Mayer Lutheran on Monday, May 10.
BASEBALL: New Prague 11, Holy Family Catholic 1 (6)
New Prague totaled 14 hits, handing Holy Family Catholic an 11-1 loss in the fourth game in four days for the Fire on May 6.
Beau Plaisance had four hits for the Trojans. Gavin Bergman also had a five-RBI game.
Greg Stoffel fanned three batters in the six innings of work for the Fire, which fell behind 4-0 through three innings and 8-0 after four frames.
Holy Family Catholic (7-5) hosts Blake School on Monday, May 10.