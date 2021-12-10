Falling behind by 16 points at halftime, outscored 20-2 to begin the game, Chanhassen battled hard to get back into the contest, eventually falling 69-54 at Edina on Dec. 9.
The Storm, cold from the perimeter, got as close as 10 points in the second half, but were unable to cut into the deficit by trading baskets.
Braden Barger, one of eight Chanhassen players to score, led the team with 12 points.
Will Schleicher and Tyrique Williams, both making their season debut, added nine and eight points, while Grant Muffenbier, Max Woods and Patrick Brick each finishing with six points.
Edina captains Sammy Presthus (20), Brady Heltgren (16) and Gabe Jobe (13) accounted for 49 points.
Chanhassen (1-1) hosts Prior Lake on Friday, Dec. 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chanhassen 73, Buffalo 52
Madi Hicks connected on 7-of-8 three-point attempts, getting 23 points from the senior in a 73-52 win for Chanhassen over Buffalo on Dec. 9.
The Storm (3-1) also got 18 points from Callin Hake.
Chanhassen led 47-22 at halftime.
Brooke Gunderson netted a game-high 25 points for the Bison.
Chanhassen hosts Waconia on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Prior Lake 80, Chaska 70
Eric Dueffert was one of four Prior Lake players in double figures with 23 points, leading host Prior Lake to a 80-70 win over Chaska on Dec. 9.
The Hawks, winless in three games, trailed 39-36 at halftime.
Brady Nicholson scored a team-high 21 points for Chaska with Matthew Kallman and Cameron Walle finishing with 17 and 16 points. Dawson Rief added nine points for the Hawks.
Chaska is at Apple Valley on Monday, Dec. 13.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chanhassen 4, Delano/Rockford 2
Knotted at two through one period, Chanhassen held Delano/Rockford to 11 shots on goal the rest of the way, scoring a 4-2 on the home ice in Victoria on Dec. 9.
Evan Miller's power-play goal in the second period was the eventual winner for the Storm.
Owen Buesgens' empty net tally with 66 seconds left sealed the win for the Storm.
Chanhassen (2-2) traded first-period goals with Caden Lee and Gavin Uhlenkamp finding the net. Lee and Joe Gerebi each had two-point games.
Sean Gates turned away 15 shots for the victory for Chanhassen, which plays on Dec. 14 at Bloomington Jefferson.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chaska 3, Buffalo 1
Held off the scoresheet for two periods, Chaska broke through with three third-period goals in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Dec. 9.
Timmy LeRoy's power-play goal tied the game at one before Matthew Magnuson's first goal of the season was the eventual winner. Bennett Jax added a third tally for the Hawks.
Chaska outshot Buffalo 44-24 with Carter Wishart making 23 saves.
Chaska, ranked No. 4 in state, now 5-0 overall, is at New Prague on Tuesday, Dec. 14.