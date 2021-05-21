Chaska won its third Metro West Conference girls golf event this season, claiming a two-stroke victory over Chanhassen in the fifth of six events at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley on May 20.
Nicole Reineke and Sammy Youngquist finished with 40 strokes each for Chaska followed by Avery Nelson (41) and Emma Thompson (47).
Chaska won the event 178 to 180 over the Storm.
Madi Hicks dominated the course, playing the nine holes in a score of 34, two-under par, for Chanhassen. Brooke Stellmaker (44), Claire Witcraft (45) and Jamie Bimberg (47) added to the team score.
Meadowbrooke Golf Club will be host to the championship meet, an 18-hole event, on Monday, May 24. The winner, if Chaska or Chanhassen, will claim the season championship.
BASEBALL: Buffalo 12, Chanhassen 6
Buffalo scored seven runs over the first two innings, recording a 12-6 win at Chanhassen despite just five hits on May 20.
Storm pitchers allowed 11 walks with 10 strikeouts in the second loss this week.
Josh Och was 2-for-4 for Chanhassen, while Hunter Sheehan also had two hits, including a double, with a run batted in. Brenden Radtke added a two-run triple.
Chase Eiden pitched four scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven batters for the Storm.
Jayden Ingram and Logan LaPlante each had three RBIs for Buffalo (9-8).
Chanhassen (9-7) hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 9, Jordan 2
A tough start to the week, Holy Family Catholic finished off things on a high note, a 9-2 win over Jordan at the Mini Met on May 20.
Grant Limke held the Hubmen to four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in the complete game for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic scored four runs in the first and seventh innings. Owen Lund, Stephen Webster and Carver Kasper each hit home runs with Kasper (four RBIs), Webster (three RBIs) and Lund (two RBIs) doing the damage with runs driven in as well.
The Fire, 7-5 in the Wright County Conference, are a half-game ahead of Hutchinson and Orono for second place in the league standings.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Orono on Monday with a road game at Hutchinson on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS: Chanhassen
Playing matches to eight games, much like college doubles, Chanhassen scored a 6-1 win over host New Prague and a 7-0 decision over Waseca on May 20.
Irwin Montalvo and Konner Gunwall paired together for an 8-0 win at first doubles against New Prague with Liam Van Asten and Theo Pirvu moving up to first and second singles in 8-4 and 8-1 match score wins.
Billy McNeely, a freshman playing in his first singles match on varsity, won 8-4 in the fourth position.
Mick Fitzgibbons and Drew Jensen (8-3) and Jordan Tollefson and Owen Siegel (8-3) were other winners in doubles for Chanhassen.
Versus Waseca, Gunwall, Pirvu, Fitzgibbons, and Alex Jensen claimed 32 of 34 games in singles.
The doubles teams of Montalvo and Van Asten (8-1), Tollefson and McNeely (8-4) and Siegel and Drew Jensen (8-2) were equally as dominant in the 7-0 sweep.