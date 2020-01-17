A 36-24 lead, three matches remaining, first-period pins from Cody Kack and Hunter Brackee closed the door on Roseville Area, a 54-24 win for Chaska/Chanhassen Jan. 16.
The Storm Hawks had three pins, receiving forfeit wins at 113, 132, 170, 182 and 285 pounds.
Trailing 2-0 late, Stevie Dragos rallied, winning 6-2 on an escape, takedown and nearfall in the final 20 seconds at 106 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen.
PJ Velazquez added a first-period pin at 138 pounds with Grant Sussner holding on for a 10-7 win at 145 pounds. Kack at 1:34 of the first period and Brackee at 1:52 of his match recorded falls.
Chaska/Chanhassen added a 44-21 win over Robbinsdale Cooper in the nightcap. Johnny Nebben earned his first career varsity victory.
The Storm Hawks host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chanhassen High School.
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference
Nick and Ben Scheller of Chaska/Chanhassen placed first and fifth at the Metro West Conference 5K Skate Nordic Ski event at Carver Park Reserve near Victoria Jan. 16.
Temperatures were in the single digits with wind chills in the teens below zero.
Nick won by 36 seconds, a time of 14:50.8. Ben crossed the finish line in 15:46.4. Teammate Derek Wendland was ninth overall in 16:37.3.
Bloomington won the boys meet with 262 points followed by St. Louis Park (252) and Chaska/Chanhassen (250).
The Storm Hawks had three girls finishers in the top 10, fifth through seventh, from Ellen Adams (19:46.3), Anika Sather (19:58.7) and Isabella Roemer (20:13.7).
Meghan Pierson in 13th in 21:21.5 and Grace Stroh in 16th place (21:34.8) helped Chaska/Chanhassen place third as a team with 258 points. Bloomington won the meet with a score of 271 with St. Louis Park second with 260.
Next up is a classic race at Elm Creek Park on Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:45 p.m.