Hayden Zheng has left his mark in the St. Louis Park swimming and diving program, a multi-time state champion.
On Feb. 11, the Oriole senior left his mark on Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool, setting two records in the 200 individual medley (1:51.95) and 100 breaststroke (55.70).
Make that two pool records tonight for @SLPHSGOPARK Hayden Zheng - 55.70 in 100 Breaststroke! Fun to watch, congrats Hayden! pic.twitter.com/nHN5ceXCSD— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 12, 2021
Chaska/Chanhassen, though, clinched the Metro West Conference title in a 96-79 win.
Multiple races throughout the meet were decided by a second or less including a win from Sam Brennan in the 100 butterfly (53.03) and Josiah Dunker in the 50 freestyle (22.26).
50 Freestyle - Josiah Dunker (1st - 22.26) & Lucas Becker (3rd) for StormHawks! pic.twitter.com/aKiRN24G31— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 12, 2021
Dunker, AJ Dehnke, Evan Bock, and Brennan won the opening event, the 200 medley relay, in 1:37.47.
Brayden Slavik was victorious in the 200 freestyle (1:48.95) and second to Bock in the 500 freestyle in times of 4:49.33 and 4:52.21.
Chaska/Chanhassen's diving crew of Brian Gilbertson (158.80), Micah Brecht (155.85) and Adam Wilson (154.40) had a combined high score for a meet.
WRESTLING: Glencoe-Silver Lake Triangular
Minnetonka went 1-1 in a triangular against Wright County Conference opponents in Glencoe Feb. 11.
The Skippers topped host Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-22 in the first match before dropping a 54-13 decision to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.
Peter Barrett and Alex Shanesy won by technical fall (15-0) and major decision (16-7) respectively at 126 and 132 pounds for Minnetonka.
Gabe Schumacher added a 15-6 major decision at 152 pounds for the Skippers.
Minnetonka wrestles at Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Feb. 13.
NORDIC SKI: Lake Conference
The race was for second place Feb. 11 in a Lake Conference Nordic ski event at Hyland Reserve in Bloomington. Minnetonka defeated Wayzata by five points, 515-510 in the boys standings, to finish behind winner Eden Prairie (560).
AJ Hemink and Austin Hunter were fourth and fifth overall in times of 14:05.7 and 14:10.2. Teammates Scott Sorensen and Isaac Wilkey added sub-16 minute times for the Skippers as well.
Minnetonka was fifth in the girls standings with top-20 times from Elena Hicks (18:40.6), Emmarie Raby (19:06.3) and Eleanor Dolan (19:07.1). Eden Prairie defeated Wayzata 540-536 for first place.