ChaskaChan Swim - Coach Mau
Chaska/Chanhassen head coach Joe Mau greets a relay team before a race in a meet in Minnetonka in January.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Hayden Zheng has left his mark in the St. Louis Park swimming and diving program, a multi-time state champion.

On Feb. 11, the Oriole senior left his mark on Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool, setting two records in the 200 individual medley (1:51.95) and 100 breaststroke (55.70).

Chaska/Chanhassen, though, clinched the Metro West Conference title in a 96-79 win.

Multiple races throughout the meet were decided by a second or less including a win from Sam Brennan in the 100 butterfly (53.03) and Josiah Dunker in the 50 freestyle (22.26).

Dunker, AJ Dehnke, Evan Bock, and Brennan won the opening event, the 200 medley relay, in 1:37.47.

Brayden Slavik was victorious in the 200 freestyle (1:48.95) and second to Bock in the 500 freestyle in times of 4:49.33 and 4:52.21.

Chaska/Chanhassen's diving crew of Brian Gilbertson (158.80), Micah Brecht (155.85) and Adam Wilson (154.40) had a combined high score for a meet.

WRESTLING: Glencoe-Silver Lake Triangular

Minnetonka went 1-1 in a triangular against Wright County Conference opponents in Glencoe Feb. 11.

The Skippers topped host Glencoe-Silver Lake 48-22 in the first match before dropping a 54-13 decision to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.

Peter Barrett and Alex Shanesy won by technical fall (15-0) and major decision (16-7) respectively at 126 and 132 pounds for Minnetonka.

Gabe Schumacher added a 15-6 major decision at 152 pounds for the Skippers.

Minnetonka wrestles at Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Feb. 13.

NORDIC SKI: Lake Conference

The race was for second place Feb. 11 in a Lake Conference Nordic ski event at Hyland Reserve in Bloomington. Minnetonka defeated Wayzata by five points, 515-510 in the boys standings, to finish behind winner Eden Prairie (560).

AJ Hemink and Austin Hunter were fourth and fifth overall in times of 14:05.7 and 14:10.2. Teammates Scott Sorensen and Isaac Wilkey added sub-16 minute times for the Skippers as well.

Minnetonka was fifth in the girls standings with top-20 times from Elena Hicks (18:40.6), Emmarie Raby (19:06.3) and Eleanor Dolan (19:07.1). Eden Prairie defeated Wayzata 540-536 for first place.

