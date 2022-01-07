The first meeting between front-runners in the Wright County Conference girls hockey standings; both teams ranked in the top-10 in their respective classes. Holy Family Catholic flashed their star power, winning 6-1 over Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian on Jan. 6 in Victoria.
Maddie Kaiser scored in all three periods, now with a team-high 16 goals and 25 points on the season for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic found the net twice in each period, claiming a 4-0 advantage on a Grayson Limke goal midway through the second frame.
Shae Messner also scored twice with Olivia Paidosh finishing with three assists.
The White Hawks broke the shutout bid late in the second period on a power-play goal from Emily Wendorf from Gretta Pioske and Sydney Leonard.
Sedona Blair made 24 saves for Class AA sixth-ranked Holy Family Catholic (12-2-1) with Ashlyn Roth turning away 31-of-37 attempts for Class A third-ranked MW/SWC (11-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 72, Dassel-Cokato 35
Ten different Southwest Christian players scored as the Stars ran out to a 43-11 halftime lead in a 72-35 non-conference win over Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 6. Southwest Christian scored the first 24 points before the Chargers got on the board.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Stars (5-4).
Nick Burke led all scorers with 18 points with Sam Arnold finishing with 13. Both converted a pair of 3-pointers, seven as a team. Brayden Beckering and Cam Riddle added seven points each as well.
Gregory Clark scored nine points for Dassel-Cokato (4-5).
Southwest Christian is home versus Glencoe-Silver Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Holy Family Catholic 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit had no answer for Holy Family Catholic's inside duo of Boden Kapke and Judah Land, which combined for 49 points in a 68-45 road win on Jan. 6.
Kapke finished with 28 points and five assists with Land scoring 21 points.
A 19-6 run over the final eight minutes of the first half gave Holy Family Catholic a 35-22 lead at halftime.
Bryant Hollowell scored 23 points for Cristo Rey Jesuit.
Holy Family Catholic has won three of the last four games, improving to 5-6 overall.
Next up is a road game at Breck School on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holy Family Catholic 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 20
Lucy Hertel was sidelined the entire 2020-21 basketball season with a knee injury. A constant supporter of her Holy Family Catholic teammates; a team that was short on numbers, one game forced to play with four players after three fouled out.
Healthy again, the Fire senior forward is making an impact on the court this season.
Hertel netted a career-high 28 points, her seventh time in double figures in 11 games, in an 88-20 win over Cristo Rey Jesuit in Victoria on Jan. 6.
Holy Family Catholic hit 11 3-pointers, getting double-digit efforts from Jocelyn Land (19), Sophi Hall (16) and Grace Anseth (10).
The Fire netted 52 points in the first half, a 40-point lead at the intermission.
Holy Family Catholic (9-2) has won six straight games into Friday's home game with Belle Plaine at 7 p.m.