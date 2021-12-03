Outshot 30-13, Holy Family Catholic found the net three times, getting 29 saves from Kam Hendrickson in a 3-1 win at pre-season top-five Prior Lake on Dec. 2.
The Lakers, on paper, entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite in Section 2AA.
The Fire held on two third-period penalty kills, four for the game without a goal allowed.
Parker Osborn gave Holy Family Catholic a 1-0 lead on the power play in the final minute of the first period before Nick Blood netted his fifth goal of the season for the 2-0 lead.
Johnny Hussey's first varsity goal, into the empty net with 27 seconds left, sealed the win for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Holy Angels at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
BOYS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 6, Owatonna 0
Four second-period goals led Minnetonka to a 6-0 road win at Owatonna on Dec. 2. Wyatt Chartier scored twice for the Skippers.
Teddy Manlove, Jack Rausch and Gavin Garry also found the net for Minnetonka in the middle stanza.
The Skippers were 2-for-5 on the power play with Javon Moore adding a short-handed tally in the third period.
Beau Motzko made seven saves for the Skipper shutout.
Minnetonka is at Rogers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
BOYS HOCKEY: Providence Academy 3, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2 OT
Josh Mogeni's power-play goal at the 4:11 mark of overtime lifted Providence Academy to a 3-2 home win over Southwest Christian/Richfield on Dec. 2 in Plymouth.
Caleb Swenson and Andrew Erhart gave the Stars a short-lived 2-1 lead in the second period with goals. The Lions tied the game with 61 seconds left in the period.
Jannes Kamp turned away 36 shots for Southwest Christian/Richfield (1-1) in the defeat.
Next up for the Stars is a 2 p.m. road contest at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday, Dec. 4.