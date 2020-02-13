There's nothing like scoring your first varsity goal on senior night.
That's what Chanhassen's Lucas Stolt did in the home finale Feb. 13, drawing the Storm within one, eventually a 4-1 defeat to Bloomington Jefferson.
A 2-0 deficit on a power-play Jaguar goal, Stolt buried the puck with assists to Noah Nielsen and Landon Oldenkamp.
Bloomington Jefferson, leading 3-1 through two periods, added an empty-net tally late in regulation. Chanhassen fired 30 shots on net, getting 33 saves from goaltender Josh Weyandt.
Carson Jacobs and Jack Mickelson each netted a pair of goals for the Jaguars.
Chanhassen (7-17) is at Chaska at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
BOYS HOCKEY: St. Thomas Academy 2, Minnetonka 1 OT
Minnetonka outshot St. Thomas Academy 39-19 in regulation, but it was the lone shot in overtime that proved to be the winner.
The Cadets handed the Skippers a 2-1 loss, Andrew Boerner scoring the winner 55 seconds into extra time.
Minnetonka led 1-0 on a Tyler Kueppers goal in the first period, a dominating 17 minutes for the Skippers, yet just a 1-0 score.
St. Thomas Academy tied the game in the final minute of the second period.
Minnetonka (12-12), likely locked into the No. 3 seed in Section 2AA, concludes the regular season at Edina on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Mayer Lutheran 64, Southwest Christian 59 OT
A nine-point halftime deficit, Tyren Harris hit a 3-pointer, forcing overtime for Southwest Christian, eventually a 64-59 home loss to Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 13.
Brayden Zimmerman also had a free throw in the closing minute as the Stars finished with a 6-1 run in the final two minutes.
The Crusaders outscored the Stars 13-8 in overtime.
No statistics were available.
Southwest Christian (10-12), now 6-6 in the Minnesota River Conference, is at Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.