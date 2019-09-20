Minnetonka had the first, second, third and fifth runners across the finish line, in total six of the top 10, in a dominating performance at the Burnsville Blaze Invitational at Nicollet Junior High Sept. 19.
The Skippers finished with a team score of 19. Prior Lake was second at 73 points.
Max Lauerman won his first race of the season, a time of 16:35.4. Teammate Reese Thompson was right behind in 16:42.7 followed by Josh Koehnen (17:18.3), Harry Koeppen (17:26.7) and Nick Gilles (17:30.5).
Minnetonka dominated the girls varsity race as well with seven of the top-10 finishers for a score of 21 with Lakeville South second at 58.
Kate LeBlanc and Ella Graham were separated by just two seconds, times of 19:42.5 and 19:44.8, for second and third places.
Elizabeth Weider and Anna Cherian were fourth and fifth in 20:08 and 20:14 with the fifth time coming from Annalise Johnson in seventh place in 20 minutes, 25 seconds.
Margaret Weider (20:56) and Maya Mor (20:58) rounded out top-10 performances from the Skippers.
SWIM: Edina 98, Minnetonka 88
The state's top-two ranked team met at Minnetonka Aquatic Center Sept. 19, No. 1 Edina defeating the No. 2 Skippers 98-88.
No other meet information was available.
Minnetonka competes in the Maroon and Gold at the University of Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
TENNIS: Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Southwest Christian 2
A match-up of contenders for second place in the Minnesota River Conference, Le Sueur-Henderson's doubles strength was the difference in a 5-2 defeat of Southwest Christian Sept. 19.
The Giants won all three doubles matches including in the first position with Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt scoring a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over the Stars' Greta and Hannah Schwarz.
Ella Schmidt (6-4, 6-1) and Josie Harris (6-1, 6-0), playing third and fourth singles for Southwest Christian, won team points in the match.
The Stars are at Minnesota River Conference leaders Jordan on Monday, Sept. 23.
CROSS COUNTRY: Farmington Cowbell Classic
Mason Beise and Trinity Streed were top finishers for Southwest Christian at the Farmington Cowbell Classic Sept. 19 at Levi Dodge Middle School.
Beise was 30th out of 155 runners in a time of 18:19.2 to lead the Stars, which were 11th of 18 teams with a score of 234.
Owen Seltz (19:14.3), Caden Winters (19:16.7), Brandon Mosely (19:27.9), and Tyler Monsen (19:37.4) completed the team score in top-72 finishes.
Streed and Taylor Scott were 64th and 65th for Southwest Christian in times of 25:10.4 and 25:12.7. The Stars were 12th of 14 teams with a score of 335.
Cierra Larson (27:33.4), Heather Long (27:40.8) and Annika Cameron (27:45.4) rounded out the top five runners for the Stars.