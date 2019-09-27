Chanhassen continued its unbeaten streak all-time in the Metro West Conference, a 110-76 win over Chaska inside Pioneer Ridge Middle School Sept. 26.
The Storm won 10 of 12 events, claiming three swimmers in the top-four in two races, the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, and the diving competition.
Chloe Zeller, Allie Santini, Lulu Franke, and Daisy Lang of Chanhassen won the race of the meet, a victory of 23 hundredths of a second, in 1:44.62, over the Chaska team of Payton Fogarty, Kiana Tardia, Brooke Freeman, and Lindsay Smutka.
Sophie Macy won two individual races for Chanhassen, the 200-yard medley relay (2:10.22) and 100-yard butterfly (1:01.35).
Daisy Lang was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.74) with Zoe Thoma claiming the 50-yard freestyle race in 26.27 seconds.
Chaska's wins in the pool came from Smutka in the 100-yard freestyle, a season-best 55.01 seconds. Kailey Pederson scored a win in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.14.
Zeller in the breaststroke (1:10.89), Kalina Fuglie in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23.89) and Kate Robbins in diving were other winners for the Storm. Robbins had a score of 183.95 points followed by Chaska's Autumn Hepola (181.20), and Chanhassen's Amara Thomas (167.05) and Claire Guthmueller (166.50).
Chanhassen also won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.90. Team members were Abby Gronholz, Zeller, Macy, and Sophia Becker. Thomas, Macy, Becker, and Lang were victorious in the 400-yard freestyle relay by eight seconds in 3:43.53.
Chaska, in addition to two victories, had eight runner-up finishes.
Pederson edged out the rest of the competition in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.26) with Serena Urevig doing the same in the 200 individual medley (2:17.86).
Fogarty in the 50-yard freestyle (26.95) and Ava Kallop in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.64) were also second for the Hawks.
SWIM: Minnetonka 95, Eden Prairie 85
A match-up of No. 2 vs No. 3, Minnetonka swam exhibition the final two events, still winning 95-85 over host Eden Prairie Sept. 26.
A dominating 200-yard freestyle race saw the Skippers score first through third, Addie Diaz winning the event in 1:56.42. Audrey Soetanto (1:57.17) and Nadia Helm (1:59.13) completed the sweep.
Soetano led a trio of 100-yard butterfly swimmers for Minnetonka in a top-three sweep as well. Her time of 59.56 edged teammates Maija Kangas (59.58) and Kat Sisombath (59.88).
Regan Miller was also a winner in the 50-yard freestyle (24.83) with Diaz claiming the 500-yard freestyle in 5:13.18.
Jojo Jorgenson and Penelope Helm, both seniors, went 1-2 in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.12 and 54.31 seconds.
Minnetonka also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:38.76. Team members were Jorgenson, Miller, Nadia Helm, and Rachel Shelstad.
Minnetonka hosts Wayzata on Thursday, Oct. 3.
CROSS COUNTRY: Buffalo Invite
How dominating were the Minnetonka girls cross country team Sept. 26 at Buffalo Heights Golf Course?
The Skippers had the first four runners across the finish line in the varsity race, a team point total of 19, a difference of 63 with runner-up Monticello.
Add in the fact that Minnetonka had seven of the top eight runners in the JV race and the future and the present are bright for the Skippers.
Kate LeBlanc clocked in a winning time of 19 minutes, 8.5 seconds for Minnetonka. She was followed by Ella Graham (19:17.6), Elizabeth Weider (19:23.4) and Anna Cherian (19:34).
Senior Bella Buenting recorded the fifth time for the Skippers in 20:22.5.
VOLLEYBALL: Minnetonka 3, Eden Prairie 0
Minnetonka notched win No. 16, improving to 4-1 in the Lake Conference with a 3-0 sweep of Eden Prairie Sept. 26.
Game scores were 25-17, 26-24, 25-17.
No match information was available.
Minnetonka hosts Edina on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: New Prague 3, Holy Family Catholic 0
Sophia Andersen finished with 17 kills as New Prague improved to 13-5 with a 3-0 sweep of Holy Family Catholic Sept. 26.
Game scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.
Abby Smith converted 11-of-28 swings for the Fire, which had 18 kills as a team. Kathryn Jans finished with 13 assists with Smith adding a solo block.
Tatum Hussey and Smith led at the service line with three and two aces, respectively, while Smith had a team-high seven digs.
Holy Family Catholic (0-13) is at Orono on Thursday, Oct. 3.