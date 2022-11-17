Chaska resident Tom Bracher recently received the 2022 Distinguished Service Award for Officials from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHCA).
The MSHCA began presenting the award in 1992 to recognize and honor officials who have given in an exemplary manner their time and talents in officiating Minnesota State High School sports. Bracher received the award for his outstanding service as an official for high school track and field. Bracher has been officiating for 53 years and is still actively officiating. He also has officiated Big Ten collegiate track and field meets.