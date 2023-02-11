The Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center is becoming a popular venue for the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
For ninth time and second since 2018, the University of Minnesota facility will host the top collegiate swimmers in the country. The championships are set for March 22-23.
Tickets are already one sale, including all-session tickets that cover the preliminaries and the finals. Fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets, which will be delivered electronically. Seats are automatically assigned.
The Gophers finished 15th in the nation the last time the university hosted the championships. The University of California is the defending champion.
Jack Dahlgren, a 2018 graduate of Chanhassen High School, could be back in the Aquatic Center in his final season at the University of Missouri.
In the 2018 Class AA state swim meet, Dahlgren won the 100 and 200 freestyle titles with record-breaking times.
For Missouri, Dahlgren swam on five on the Tigers’ relays at the national championships last year, while also taking sixth in the 200 backstroke and 13th in the 200 freestyle.
Minnesota has become a popular state to host big-time college events over the years like the swimming championships. The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the Big Ten’s Women’s Basketball Tournament March 1-5. Tickets are on sale for that as well.
The Gopher women have three local talents on their roster — Mallory Heyer of Chaska, Destinee Oberg of Burnsville and Niamya Holloway of Eden Prairie.
The NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four will be held March 17-19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Ridder Arena on the University of Minnesota campus will host that same event in 2025. It will be the seventh and eighth times Minnesota has been the host.
The NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four will be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in 2024, which will be the ninth time the state has had those championships.
Minnesota Sports and Events, a non-profit organization established by leaders from the hospitality, sports and business communities, work with venue and community partners to plan and execute NCAA Championship bids for the Twin Cities region.
“We are excited to welcome fans, visitors, student-athletes and coaches back to our wonderful region to celebrate collegiate sports,” Melvin Tennant, Chief Executive Officer of Meet Minneapolis and Executive Board member of Minnesota Sports and Events said in a press release.
“The NCAA has complete confidence in the University of Minnesota as the host institution for these collegiate championships, and the procurement of these events further cements the region’s national status as a proven championship-caliber host community.”
According to Minnesota Sports and Events, the 2018 men’s swim championships produced an estimated economic impact of $1.2 million as visitors enjoyed restaurants, shopped local stores and stayed in area hotels.
The University of Minnesota has hosted the men’s swim championships four other times this century, including 2000, 2005, 2007 and 2011, while also having the event as far back as 1937.