The Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center is becoming a popular venue for the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

For ninth time and second since 2018, the University of Minnesota facility will host the top collegiate swimmers in the country. The championships are set for March 22-23.

