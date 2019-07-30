Needing one win to clinch the top seed in Region 3B, two chances to claim a victory, Chanhassen took care of business right away.
The Red Birds put nine runs on the board early, defeating Eagan 11-1 on July 25. Chanhassen added a 16-5 win 24 hours later to finish the regular season with a 23-4 mark.
Chanhassen can advance to state to defend its Class B title with a series win over the winner of Shakopee and Prior Lake.
Game one is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Storm Red Bird Stadium with the second game on the road at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. Game three, if necessary, is back in Chanhassen on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Chaska and Victoria are the second and third seeds followed by Eagan and Burnsville. Four teams advance to the 16-team state tournament later this month in Maple Lake, Delano and Dassel.
Versus Eagan, home runs from Garrett Fischer, Michael Jurgella, Shawn Riesgraf, and Nick Smith were plenty enough fireworks for starting pitcher Logan Spitzack. The right-hander held the Bandits to one run over six innings with three strikeouts.
A 4-4 game through five innings the next night in Eagan, a pair of six-run frames ended the contest in seven innings.
Jurgella connected on two more home runs with four RBIs, part of a 22-hit attack for the Red Birds.
Justin Anderson had a four-hit game with Aaron Pfaff (3-for-4, two RBIs), Joe Jersak (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Aaron Kloeppner (2-for-5, three RBIs) leading the offense as well.
Chanhassen enters the post-season winners of 13 of the last 14 games, the lone loss to Class A Minnetonka.
TWO WINS FROM STATE
Needing a win and a little help, Chaska got both July 26, defeating Shakopee 5-1 and getting a victory from Chanhassen over Eagan.
The Cubs, 21-8 overall, are the No. 2 seed in the Region 3B playoffs.
Chaska plays Burnsville in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Athletic Park. Chaska will hit the road for game two at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Alimagnet Park, and game three, if necessary, is on Tuesday, Aug. 6 back at Athletic Park.
Chaska took a 2-0 early lead on a Shakopee, a solo home run from Jon Leighton and a Tyler Peterson RBI-single with two outs to score Chase Hentges.
A Matt Halloran double started a two-run fifth inning that was cashed in on a Peterson run-scoring single and JT Canakes RBI-fielder's choice.
Justin Johnson doubled and later scored on a Hentges sacrifice fly for the 5-1 lead.
Kilber allowed just one run, scattering seven hits with six strikeouts in the complete-game effort for Chaska.
The Cubs won 7-5 and 4-2 over Burnsville this season.