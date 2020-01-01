10. Dave Nelson Retires
Eighteen years at Minnetonka High School, 36 years in total including time at Blaine High School, Dave Nelson, football coach of the Skippers, retired in December. He led Minnetonka to its first state title in 2004.
The Skippers won Classic Lake Conference Championships in 2004, 2006 and 2009 and made it to the Class 6A State Playoffs in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. His 2017 team played in the 6A State Championship, losing to Eden Prairie in the first big-school title game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Coach Nelson’s 267 career wins rank him among the winningest high school coaches in Minnesota state history.
9. Consolation Championship
A school-record 25 wins, the Holy Family Catholic girls basketball team finished with a 2-1 record in the 2019 State Tournament, placing fifth overall in Class AA. The Fire beat Proctor in the consolation championship 47-33.
It was an emotional end to the year for Holy Family Catholic; five seniors that came from different communities, but came together as classmates for 13 years, first at St. Hubert’s in Chanhassen, the last four years at the Victoria high school.
“We earned our way to play for this championship. ... We’re section champs. We’re conference champs. These girls have a lot to be proud of,” Adrian Turner, then first-year Fire head coach said.
8. Regional Champion
One week after running one of his best races in his high school cross country career, placing second at the Minnesota State Championships, Nick Scheller of Chanhassen High School, won the Nike Cross Heartland Regional in Yankton, South Dakota.
The regional included runners from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota. Scheller ran a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 17.8 seconds officially, ahead of state champion Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park by more than a second.
Scheller, who committed to the Air Force Academy on Dec. 27, was the top Minnesota finisher at the national event in Oregon in December, running the eighth-fastest time from a Minnesota runner in event history.
7. Swimming Fast
It was a big year in the state pool for area swimmers.
The Chaska/Chanhassen boys swimming team was runner-up in March, finishing with nine swims on the podium. Ryan Druce, an 11-time state medalist, had four podium finishes. Luke Ridler also swam in two championship heats with the 200-yard freestyle relay placing second.
“This was a total team effort. I think that’s what makes this moment so special. This was a reflection of everything we have done from the start to now. And it’s a foreshadow of what’s to come for this program,” former Chaska/Chanhassen swim coach Megan Hawker said.
Minnetonka girls swimming was also runner-up in November, winning five events, including all three relays. Abby Kapeller was named the Star Tribune Metro Swimmer of the Year, winning the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
6. Relay Champions
Minnetonka needed to replace three runners from its 4x800 girls relay, two from its 4x200, both Minnesota Class AA track champions in 2018.
Seeded fifth in the opening race of the championship meet in June, from Annalise Johnson to Kylie Melz to Anna Wander to Kate LeBlanc, Minnetonka was strong in all four legs, winning the program’s 10th 4x800 relay in a time of 9:20.54.
Faith Robinson capped an incredible Skipper career, pulling into first place with 100 meters to go in the 4x200 relay, leading Minnetonka to a time of 1:42.08 for first place, just off the preliminary effort of 1:41.86. Other relay members were Ashley Shields, also a 2018 champion with Robinson, and Desiree Ware and Ella Roach.
5. Forty-Seven Years in the Making
The 2019 summer baseball season for the Cologne Hollanders included its first trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1972. The induction of manager Craig Pexa into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
And, back-to-back-to-back weekends of August into September baseball for hundreds of Hollander fans. Cologne defeated Hadley and Nisswa to reach the final weekend behind the arm of ace Christian Johnson.
“This is the beginning of some great things to come, and I can’t wait until next year,” Pexa said. It certainly was a year to remember.
4. State Champion Jumper
One jump for a state title. A height Noah Cvetnic had hit over the high jump bar dozens and dozens of times. All eyes were on the Chaska senior last June in the Class AA State Track and Field Meet.
On his last attempt, Cvetnic won the state title at six feet, eight inches. It was the first state title for Chaska track since 2009, the last of three high jump championships from Derek Jerde.
“It was one of the greatest feelings you could ever feel. To see all the smiles, see all the faces in the crowd, it put a smile on my face to make my coaches proud,” Cvetnic said.
On the track, Chaska teammates secured two podium finishes in school-record times. Lilly Halvorson set a program record in the 400 meters that had stood since 1986, a time of 57.08 seconds. Halvorson, Megan Jeurissen, and Keilah and Judea Montoya were third in the 4x200 relay in 1:42.44.
3. The Repeat is Sweet
Five wins in three days, allowing four runs over 50 innings of elimination game baseball, the Chanhassen Red Birds showed everyone they were the best of the best in Class B once again.
The Red Birds defeated Dundas 8-1 and 9-2 on Labor Day at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake to claim the second consecutive state title. Thirty-two wins to just five losses on the season.
As a pitching staff, Chanhassen allowed just 10 runs (nine earned) in 78 innings of the state tournament.
That’s why of the four all-tournament members Chanhassen had selected, three were pitchers — Logan Spitzack, Miles Nablo and John Straka. And the tournament’s most valuable player went to Straka.
“No. 2 might feel even better than No. 1,” Chanhassen’s Shawn Riesgraf said. “Once you get that first one the target is on your back all season. You see everyone’s ace. You see different stuff from every team. They’re gunning for you. Expectations are high. We expected to defend the title. And everything worked out great and it feels good to get No. 2.”
2. Course Champions
There was a short rendition of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” following the Class 3A State Girls Golf Tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
For good reason.
Chanhassen, making its fourth consecutive state meet appearance, fifth in 2016, third in 2017, and fourth in 2018, was the team holding up the state championship in 2019. A 13-stroke victory over two days of competition, a six-stroke advantage over the final round.
Courtney Wedin was the state runner-up individually, posting rounds of 71 and 74.
“It was like a fairy tale ending,” Wedin said. “We play our game, and at the end of the day we’re just having fun. And by doing that we’re winning.”
1. The Final Drive
The setting was U.S. Bank Stadium. The scene was the Class 5A State Prep Football Championship. The situation was 80 yards to go, 2:53 on the clock in a 7-3 deficit to St. Thomas Academy.
Chaska’s 10-play final drive was capped by a one-yard plunge from game MVP Stevo Klotz with 42 seconds remaining in a 10-7 championship win.
The Hawks capped a 12-1 season with the program’s first state title in the fourth overall appearance.
“We talked that we had one more drive left for a state championship,” Chaska captain and quarterback Grif Wurtz said. “One more drive for our dream to come true. We all just relied on each other and trusted everybody.”
“This is what you dream of from freshman year, maybe even before that, said Klotz, who since has committed to Iowa State University. “It’s pretty unreal to play in a place as cool as this and come out with a win as the only one’s in school history. Pretty awesome.”