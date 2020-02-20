MSHSL Girls Hockey

Two area teams, Minnetonka and Burnsville, are among the eight teams in the 2020 Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament Feb. 20-22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

11 a.m. (2) Andover (25-2) vs Farmington (18-10)

1 p.m. (3) Minnetonka (21-6-1) vs Roseau (21-5-2)

6 p.m. (1) Edina (26-1) vs Burnsville (19-7-2)

8 p.m. (4) Maple Grove (20-6-1) vs (5) Hill-Murray (18-9-1)

WHERE TO WATCH

Quarterfinals and consolation are streamed at PrepSpotlight.TV

Semifinals and championship carried live on Channel 45

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: Follow in-game highlights from Sports Editor Eric Kraushar

Facebook: Game stories for Minnetonka at the Chanhassen Villager

HOW THEY GOT TO ST. PAUL

Minnetonka Skippers over Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA final

GAME STORY

Burnsville Blaze over Eagan in the Section 3AA final

GAME STORY

RECORDS VERSUS THE FIELD

Farmington 1-3 (beat Hill-Murray)

Minnetonka 2-3 (beat Roseau, Maple Grove)

Burnsville 2-0 (beat Farmington 2x)

Hill-Murray 1-3 (beat Andover)

Maple Grove 2-4 (beat Farmington, beat Hill-Murray)

Edina 5-1 (beat Minnetonka 2x, Maple Grove 2x, Hill-Murray)

Andover 3-1 (beat Edina, Minnetonka, Maple Grove)

Roseau 0-1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jamie Nelson, Andover, Mankato commit has 26 goals, 66 points

Uma Corniea, Edina, Princeton commit, the sophomore has 22 wins in 23 games, a save percentage of 96.7%

Kayla Santl, Roseau, the Bemidji State commit has 46 goals and 39 assists

Maggie Nicholson, Minnetonka, U.S. U18 captain leads talented blueline that has four college commits (Rory Guilday, Lisa LaRoche, Hanna Baskin)

Tristana Tatur, Maple Grove, Quinnipiac commit has been a Crimson leader for years, netting 22 goals as a junior

Nina Steigauf, Hill-Murray, Quinnipiac commit has 29 goals and 51 points

AROUND THE WEB

Roseau is back to state after beating Brainerd/Little Falls: LINK

All-Metro First team from Star Tribune: LINK

Hill-Murray edges Stillwater to reach the state tournament: LINK

Events

