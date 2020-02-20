Two area teams, Minnetonka and Burnsville, are among the eight teams in the 2020 Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament Feb. 20-22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
11 a.m. (2) Andover (25-2) vs Farmington (18-10)
1 p.m. (3) Minnetonka (21-6-1) vs Roseau (21-5-2)
6 p.m. (1) Edina (26-1) vs Burnsville (19-7-2)
8 p.m. (4) Maple Grove (20-6-1) vs (5) Hill-Murray (18-9-1)
WHERE TO WATCH
Quarterfinals and consolation are streamed at PrepSpotlight.TV
Semifinals and championship carried live on Channel 45
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter: Follow in-game highlights from Sports Editor Eric Kraushar
Facebook: Game stories for Minnetonka at the Chanhassen Villager
HOW THEY GOT TO ST. PAUL
Minnetonka Skippers over Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA final
Burnsville Blaze over Eagan in the Section 3AA final
RECORDS VERSUS THE FIELD
Farmington 1-3 (beat Hill-Murray)
Minnetonka 2-3 (beat Roseau, Maple Grove)
Burnsville 2-0 (beat Farmington 2x)
Hill-Murray 1-3 (beat Andover)
Maple Grove 2-4 (beat Farmington, beat Hill-Murray)
Edina 5-1 (beat Minnetonka 2x, Maple Grove 2x, Hill-Murray)
Andover 3-1 (beat Edina, Minnetonka, Maple Grove)
Roseau 0-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamie Nelson, Andover, Mankato commit has 26 goals, 66 points
Uma Corniea, Edina, Princeton commit, the sophomore has 22 wins in 23 games, a save percentage of 96.7%
Kayla Santl, Roseau, the Bemidji State commit has 46 goals and 39 assists
Maggie Nicholson, Minnetonka, U.S. U18 captain leads talented blueline that has four college commits (Rory Guilday, Lisa LaRoche, Hanna Baskin)
Tristana Tatur, Maple Grove, Quinnipiac commit has been a Crimson leader for years, netting 22 goals as a junior
Nina Steigauf, Hill-Murray, Quinnipiac commit has 29 goals and 51 points
