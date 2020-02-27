MSHSL State Swim

Swimmers from around the state of Minnesota head to Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for the 2020 State Boys Swimming and Diving Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29.

Diving preliminaries are set for the first day with swimming preliminaries on Friday. Swimming and diving finals are on Day Three.

THE SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 27

Noon - Class A Diving Preliminaries

6 p.m. - Class AA Diving Preliminaries

Friday, Feb. 28

Noon - Class A Swimming Preliminaries

6 p.m. - Class AA Swimming Preliminaries

Saturday, Feb. 29

Noon - Class A Swimming/Diving Finals

6 p.m. - Class AA Swimming/Diving Finals

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets: $7 for students and adults for diving preliminaries. $10 for students and adults for swimming preliminaries and finals. All seats are reserved.

WHERE TO WATCH

School Space Media will live-stream all swimming preliminaries, and all swimming and diving finals. There is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Class A

Class AA

