Swimmers from around the state of Minnesota head to Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for the 2020 State Boys Swimming and Diving Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29.
Diving preliminaries are set for the first day with swimming preliminaries on Friday. Swimming and diving finals are on Day Three.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 27
Noon - Class A Diving Preliminaries
6 p.m. - Class AA Diving Preliminaries
Friday, Feb. 28
Noon - Class A Swimming Preliminaries
6 p.m. - Class AA Swimming Preliminaries
Saturday, Feb. 29
Noon - Class A Swimming/Diving Finals
6 p.m. - Class AA Swimming/Diving Finals
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets: $7 for students and adults for diving preliminaries. $10 for students and adults for swimming preliminaries and finals. All seats are reserved.
WHERE TO WATCH
School Space Media will live-stream all swimming preliminaries, and all swimming and diving finals. There is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.
LANE ASSIGNMENTS
