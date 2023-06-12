The track and field season came to a close at St. Michael-Albertville High School June 10, as area athletes competed in the Class 2A and 3A state championship meets
Class 4A
Three athletes from Chaska qualified and competed in four total events in freshmen Josh Schmidt and Noella Ross and junior Nolan Sutter. Schmidt recorded a vault of 14 feet to finish fourth in the pole vault while Ross placed sixth in the 800 meter race (2:16.43). Sutter competed in two distance events, finishing fifth in the 3,200 meter race (9:07.49) and seventh in the 1,600 meter race (4:23.76). His time in the 3,200 meter race was a personal best.
Completing their freshmen seasons, the future looks bright for Schmidt and Ross. Two seniors and one junior finished ahead of Schmidt in the boys pole vault, while five seniors placed ahead of Ross in the girls 800 meter race. Ross also set a personal best in the preliminary race June 8 (2:13.12) which was the second-fastest preliminary time and would have been good enough for third in the finals.
For Chanhassen, sophomore Myles Woods not just a personal best but also a school record in the 100 meter dash June 10. Woods placed fifth in the race with a time of 10.65 seconds It was also his first time breaking the 11-seconds mark. Junior Marissa Long placed in both the 1,600 (ninth, 5:08.59) and 3,200 meter races (eighth, 11:00.91), and the boys 4x100 meter relay team of freshman Zaydok Dodoo, Woods, senior Christian Batchlor and freshman James Kopfmann placed seventh (42.97).
In field events, Junior Lily Sather finished with a personal best and reset her own school record in the pole vault to take seventh place in the event (11’3”). Batchlor also competed in the triple jump, finishing 12th overall with a jump of 43 feet and one inch.
Class 2A
Holy Family senior Logan Paulsen ended her career close to the top, placing second in the Class 2A discus event June 9. Paulsen earned a top-two podium finish with her best throw that reached 125 feet and six inches, beating the previous Class 2A record. Brooke Mushatt of Sauk Rapids-Rice won the event with a throw of 129 feet and three inches, while two other girls also threw farther than the previous Class 2A state record (Bella Harriman of Cloquet, 122’4” in 2022).
For Southwest Christian, senior Mehlayna Straub finished her final high school track and field season with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump (35’10.75”) June 10. Juniors Wyatt and Kaitlyn Wercinski also competed June 9 in the preliminary race for their respective events. Wyatt set a personal record in the 800 meter race (1:59.00) to finish 13th while Kaitlyn clocked a time of 48.88 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles.