Holy Family Catholic had four Wright County Conference champions in a total of five events, each earning all-conference selections at Delano High School on May 25.
Julia Red Wing's pole vault height of 10 feet, three inches, broke a WCC East Division all-time mark. Red Wing was also triple jump champion at 34 feet, eight inches, for the Fire.
Her brother, Thomas, hit 127 feet, 5 1/2 inches, for a conference championship in discus. Fellow thrower, Alex Cuadros, was first in shot put at 34 feet, with Cuadros (109-1), Red Wing (108-11) and Logan Paulsen (94-5) placing second through fourth in discus.
Jaden Lorenz's clocking of four minutes, 35.32 seconds, proved to be Holy Family Catholic's lone win on the track.
Holy Family Catholic totaled 55 points for seventh place of eight girls teams. Waconia and New Prague, programs exiting the Wright County Conference for the Metro West Conference next season, were first and second with scores of 158 and 127.
Holy Family Catholic's 4x100 relay of Berkley Neubauer, My-Linh Pavelka, Maddie Morgan, and Julia Red Wing earned four team points with a fifth-place time of 53.77 seconds.
Neubauer was also eighth overall in long jump at 14 feet, two inches.
Holy Family Catholic totaled 44 points to place eighth in the boys standings. New Prague was team champion with 139 points followed by Hutchinson with 108 and Waconia with 100 1/2.
Lorenz, champion in the one mile, posted a third-place time of 2:04.34 in his second race to total 16 points in the team standings.
Joey Richelsen added a fourth-place time in the 400 meters in 53.80, also running anchor in the 4x400 relay along with Jack Bauer, Bennett Russo and Wyatt Persful in a fourth-place time of 3:39.83.
Thomas Red Wing also scored a team point in shot put with an eighth-place throw of 38 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
MINNESOTA RIVER CONFERENCE
Mehlayna Straub knew championships weren't won in the preliminaries, so the Southwest Christian freshman laid back, seeded second in the 100-meter dash and running the fourth-fastest 200-meter time.
In the finals, Straub let loose, running 12.80 seconds in the 100 meters and 27.25 in the 200 meters to earn two Minnesota River Conference championship titles.
Straub added two all-conference honorable mention finishes, one in the 4x400 relay with Lillian Rediger, Taylor Scott and Kaitlyn Wercinski, a runner-up time of 4:25.70; and another in triple jump, a second-place leap of 34 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
The jump was a personal-best and school record, beating her old mark by 1 1/2 feet.
Southwest Christian was fourth of seven teams with 51 points. Host Belle Plaine totaled 277 points followed by Sibley East (98) and Tri-City United (60).
Madeline Paradise was fifth in the 100 meters (14.23) with Rediger crossing the line in seventh place in the 200 meters (29.44). Wercinski was fifth in the 400 meters in 1:05.84.
Felicia Luther had the Stars' top finish in field events, placing sixth in discus with a throw of 87 feet, seven inches.
Wyatt Wercinski's fifth-place time of 5:10.51 in the 800 meters was Southwest Christian's top individual boys finish.
The Stars were seventh with 21 team points. Belle Plaine defeated Sibley East 189 to 188 for the boys title.
Brandon Mosley (56.41) in the 400 meters and Caden Winters (2:16.24, season-best) in the 800 meters each finished sixth for Southwest Christian.
Mosley, Wercinski, Drew Hirsh, and Winters had the Stars' top relay finish of third place in the 4x800 race in 9:14.88.
Top field finishes came from Jaaron Konkel in shot put (35 feet, 3/4 inch) with freshman Christian Scott setting a personal record in long jump at 16 feet, four inches.