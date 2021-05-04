Less than six points separated Chanhassen and Chaska with Bloomington Jefferson and St. Louis Park hot on the heels in a Metro West Conference girls quadrangular at Storm Stadium on April 28.
Chanhassen won the meet with 75 points, scoring five event victories. Chaska had three wins on the track and a fourth in the pits for 69 1/2 points.
Diane Rakotomalala opened the competition with a blistering time of 12.91 in the 100 meters with Marissa Long in the 800 meters and Isabella Roemer in a dominating 3,200 meters adding wins in times of 2:23.62 and 10:29.99.
Emma Starkey and Lillian Sather crossed the bar at five feet in high jump and eight feet in pole vault for respective Storm victories. Seniors Anika Sather (8-0) and Kaela Reinhart (7-6) helped Chanhassen sweep the pole vault top-three positions.
Avery Linder was second in shot put (30-9) and discus (81-5), while Taryn Gellner was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.61 seconds. Quinlyn Borner added a second-place 400-meter dash in 1:08.35.
Chaska eighth grader Lilly Powers eclipsed 14 1/2 feet for a win in long jump, adding a second-place run in the 200 meters (28.89). Seventh grader Noella Ross sprinted around the track for first in the 400 meters in 1:06.17.
Chaska was first in the 4x100 relay (53.83) by six one-hundredths of a second and first in the 4x400 relay (4:26.27). Other top finishes came from Natalie Roth in the 300 hurdles (51.00) and Daniyah Hughes in shot put (29 feet) and discus (78-11).
BOYS: CHANHASSEN TRIANGULAR
Chanhassen edged Chaska 84-75 in a boys triangular on April 30 at Storm Stadium. The Storm won a total of 12 events.
Multi-event winners were Charlie Coenen in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in times of 15.97 and 42.42 and Alec Ungar in the 200 meters (23.85), high jump (six feet, three inches) and long jump (18 feet, six inches).
Jaxon McDonald led a trio of Storm runners in the top-four in the 800 meters in 2:10.84 with Ben Scheller besting the 1,600 meters field by 17 seconds in 4:23.64.
Tyrique Williams stretched the tape to 38 feet, 1 1/2 inches for a victory in the triple jump for the Storm.
Chaska won four events, including a sweep of the top-two places in the discus and shot put. Colton Rada was less than an inch short of 50 feet for first place in shot put followed by Ryan Mercer at more than 44 feet.
Mercer and Rada threw 116 and 106 feet for first and second in discus.
John Cox ran a sub-12 second time of 11.99 for a victory in the 100 meters with Cameron Walle scoring a win in the 400 meters in 52.60 seconds.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Senior Julia Red Wing was able to take down her second Holy Family Catholic record of the 2021 campaign, soaring over the bat at nine feet, eight inches, to claim victory in the pole vault on the home track April 30.
The previous record holder was Caroline Ellingboe, who in 2010 cleared nine feet, seven inches.
Red Wing won 1 of her first 13 events entered in this season, finishing no lower than second. She added three victories April 27 at Delano. She had a winning spin of 102 feet, six inches, in the discus. Red Wing added victories in pole vault (nine feet, two inches) and long jump (15 feet, nine inches).
Teammate Alexa Cuadros also won the shot put in 33 feet, seven inches, while Berkley Neubauer raced to personal-best times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
For the Fire boys 4x400 relay team, trailing by almost 20 meters, senior captain Joey Richelsen came roaring back with a fantastic 400-meter split to swipe the victory down the homestretch. The Fire foursome of Richelsen, sophomores Bennett Russo and Jack Bauer and freshman Joey left the track victorious in the event with a season-best time of 3:47.
Jaden Lorenz stepped onto the track for his first running events of the season, showing no signs of rust, setting a personal record by 20 seconds in 4:41.4 in the 1,600 meters. He won the 800 meters race wire-to-wire in 2:05.9.
Wyatt Persful was third in his first attempt at the 300 hurdles, while placing second in 38 feet, five inches, in triple jump.
Hurler Thomas Red Wing was also second in discus and fifth in shot put with Matt Chromy adding a top-five finish in long jump as well.
In a home event April 30, Fire junior Mimi Pavelka swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes before helping teammates Mackenzie Moss, Maddie Morgan and sister Hailey Pavelka to a second-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay. Hailey was also runner-up in the 100 meters with Morgan in fourth.
Emma Schuele recorded her first event victory in a Fire uniform by kicking to the win in the 400-meter dash. Holy Family sophomore Danielle Sutcliffe was third in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, while Emma Augustyn outdistanced the field in the 1,600 meters in a clocking of 6 minutes, 23.94 seconds.
Other top Fire finishes came from Neubauer in long jump, Cuadros in discus, Jack Bauer in the 300 hurdles, Nick Stallock in discus, and Riddik Collier in the 100 and 200 meters boys races.