Kalina Fuglie won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races, leading Chanhassen girls swimming and diving to a 119-66 win over Benilde-St. Margaret on Oct. 5 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Fuglie swam times of 2:00.49 and 5:13.72. She was joined by Rachel Broadhead and Mia Francois in the 200 event, third- and fourth-place times of 2:05.96 and 2:08.76.
Chanhassen won 10 of 12 events including a pair of victories from Avery Luedke in the 200 individual medley (2:16.05) and 100 backstroke (1:00.48).
The Storm took third and fourth places in the 200 IM, Allie Isenburg and Ella Guthmueller in 2:23.78 and 2:25.91. Isenburg was the event winner in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.07.
Broadhead (1:04.50) and Chloe Kauffman (1:08.62) went one-three in the 100 butterfly, while Jennifer Pierson was first in the 100 freestyle in a time of 54.99 with teammates Anna Schottler (58.17) and Francois (1:00.02) placing third and fourth.
Chanhassen swept the top three diving positions with scores of 229.75 from Alyssa Konz, and 159.10 and 144.25 from Aleah Te Brugge and Tara Hidding.
Broadhead, Fuglie, Luedke, and Pierson posted the winning time in the 400 freestyle relay, a victory of nine seconds, in 3:45.91.
GIRLS SWIM/DIVE: Chaska 117, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Chaska swept the top three times in five individual races, scoring a 117-38 win over Bloomington Kennedy at Oak Grove Middle School on Oct. 5.
Kiana Tardia won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races in 2:06.45 and 5:41.13. Teammate Ava Kallop was second in both events, times of 2:13.53 and 5:48.32.
Courtney Rehbein (26.98), Gretta Hansen (27.27) and Addy Ross (27.80) went 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle with backstroke swimmers Elsie McCaghy (1:07.49), Alex Schindler (1:14.60) and Christina Moore (1:17.94) claiming the top three spots.
Rehbein also scored a victory in the 100 freestyle (57.95), while Sophie Dahl in the 100 butterfly (1:05.05) and 200 individual medley (2:20.67) and Molly Blahoski (1:23.70) were other individual Hawk winners.
Madison Edwards and Marci Nelson led the diving team with first- and second-place scores of 205 and 178.
GIRLS SWIM/DIVE: Minnetonka 115.5, Edina 70.5
Minnetonka showed the stark difference between No. 1 and No. 3 in Class AA girls swimming and diving Oct. 5. The top-ranked Skippers dominated Edina, a 115 1/2 to 70 1/2 win.
Minnetonka is 5-0 in the Lake Conference with No. 2 Wayzata up next on Oct. 14 in Plymouth.