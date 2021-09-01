Three Chanhassen swimmers - Zoe Thoma, Anna Schottler and Avery Luedtke -- each won two individual events as the Storm opened the 2021 girls swimming and diving season with a 134-49 win over St. Louis Park.
Luedtke starred in her first Storm high school meet, posting times of 2:16.57 in the 200 individual medley and 1:00.76 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Thoma, a returning state medalist from 2019, hit the wall in 2:02.38 in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:15.01 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Schottler sprinted to first-place times of 26.29 seconds and 59.17 seconds in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
Kalina Fuglie posted a winning 500 time of 5:22.54, while Jennifer Pierson took the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.28.
Alyssa Konz, a record-breaking diver for Chanhassen, started the season with high marks, a score of 210.30 followed by Aleah Te Brugge with 186.70 points.
LATE MONDAY - Volleyball: Wayzata 3, Chaska 0
There are losses where coaches and team walk away feeling good, despite the result. Monday against No. 1-ranked Wayzata was one of them for a developing Chaska team.
The Hawks hit at a 35% rate and served near 94%. Wayzata was just a bit better in every area, a 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 decision for the 2019 state champions.
Kiki Thompson finished with 29 assists, setting up Mallory Heyer and Ella Christ for 16 and nine kills, respectively, for Chaska. Christ had two aces at service line, while Ramsey Johnston had a team-high eight digs.
Chaska rebounded 24 hours later for a 25-6, 25-14, 25-2 win over Robbinsdale Cooper in the Metro West Conference opener.
Chaska hosts Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
VOLLEYBALL: Chanhassen 3, St. Louis Park 0
Chanhassen dispatched St. Louis Park in a three-game sweep in the Metro West Conference opener on Aug. 31. Game scores were 25-15, 25-15-25-13.
Mary Cate Ziembiec and Ellie Smith each had 11 kills as the Storm had 36 kills on 63 swings with only six errors in the match.
Ashley Steding and Ella Williamson shared setter duties, tallying 24 and 12 assists, while Ziembiec and Smith each recorded five aces.
The Storm play at Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Jaguars are coached by former Chanhassen star Taylor Soine.
VOLLEYBALL: Holy Family Catholic 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 1
Sonja Laaksonen tallied a career-high 16 kills, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 3-1 road win at Le Sueur-Henderson on Aug. 31.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.
Isabel Van Eyll and Sophia Mackey each had seven kills with Lorelei Wilson adding six kills. Zoe Schuele finished with 37 assists.
Holy Family Catholic had 11 aces led by Molly O'Connor with six. O'Connor (21), Sophia Mackey (17) and Laaksonen (12) were defensive leaders in digs.
VOLLEYBALL: Lakeville North 3, Southwest Christian 0
Moving up two classes in competition, Southwest Christian hung with top-10 Lakeville North in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 loss on Aug. 31.
Kaitlynn Peterson and Bailey Leeke totaled 11 and eight kills, respectively, for the Panthers, which recorded five aces at the service line and three solo blocks at the net.
No statistics were available for the Stars.
VOLLEYBALL: Minnetonka 3, Robbinsdale Armstrong 0
Minnetonka surrendered a total of 31 points, defeating host Robbinsdale Armstrong in three games, 25-6, 25-16, 25-9, on Aug. 31 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Abby Stanwood and Kate Simington each had 12 kills for the Skippers with Anna Lockhart finishing with 24 assists.
Minnetonka served up 12 aces led by Morgan Ryan (four) and Stanwood (three) and Ryan finishing in double digits in digs with 11.
Minnetonka draws Lakeville North at home on Thursday, Sept. 2.