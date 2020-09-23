Down three matches to one, a perfect record on the line, Chanhassen girls tennis not only was battling St. Louis Park, but also the sun setting.
The Storm's Lauren Spear rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 before the doubles teams of Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George (6-1, 6-7, 6-4) and Sara Thomas and Kegan Van Asten (6-1, 4-6, 7-6) clinched the 4-3 win on Sept. 22.
Chanhassen is 7-0 in the Metro West Conference with three matches remaining.
Thomas and Van Asten, a senior-eighth grader duo, won the third-set tie-breaker 7-3 at third doubles.
Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles for the Storm.
Chanhassen was without No. 2 singles player Sam Von Rentzell, who is 6-0 on the season.
The Storm host Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Chanhassen has won two previous meetings by a 5-2 score.
SWIM: Chanhassen 115, Chaska 73
Sophie Macy broke two pool records, teammates Alyssa Konz shattered a pool and team diving record, as Chanhassen topped Chaska 115-73 in the Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Sept. 22.
Macy broke her own 200 individual medley pool record by a half-second in a time of 2:08.32. She added a pool record time in the 100-yard butterfly, besting Grace Logue of Eden Prairie from 2018, hitting the wall in 1:00.71.
For Konz, her six-dive score of 224.40 was a 25-point increase from Sept. 11 in which she scored 199.37. The score was a pool record and team record previously set by Emily Baker (215.45) in 2015.
It was the first 200-point score in diving at Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool.
Chaska posted the fastest 200-yard freestyle relay time of 1:47.9 from Payton Fogarty, Elli Marti, Emily Hed, and Serena Urevig.
In the closest race of the meet, Abby Gronholz of Chanhassen out touched Chaska's Fogarty 26.62.26.78 in the 50-yard freestyle. Anna Schottler of Chanhassen (27.05) and Ava Kallop of Chaska (27.23) were third and fourth.
The 100-yard breaststroke race brought tight finishes as well as Lulu Franke won in 1:12.77 for the Storm. Gretta Hansen (1:14.6) and Kiana Tardia (1:15.44) were second and third with Hadley Stier in fourth for Chanhassen in 1:16.71.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 25-5 lead through two events as the Storm took first and second with stacked 200-yard medley relays. Gronholz, Franke, Thoma, and Schottler edged Allie Isenburg, Macy, Daisy Lang, and Kalina Fuglie 1:54.89-1:55.37.
Thoma (2:00.8), Lang (2:01.3) and Fuglie (2:01.72) went one through three in the 200 freestyle for Chanhassen. Fuglie and Ella Guthmueller were the first to the wall in the 500 freestyle in 5:19.87 and 5:38.61.
Other top Storm times came from Lang and Thoma in the 100 freestyle (56.04 and 56.41) and Gronholz in the 100 backstroke (1:02.29).
Chaska turned in second-place times from Urevig in the 200 individual medley (2:22.10) and 100 backstroke (1:04.92), and Hansen in the 100 butterfly (1:03.87). Brynn Vangen posted a score of 188.40 for a runner-up finish in diving as well.
SWIM: Minnetonka 99, Breck School 79
Minnetonka won 10 of 12 events, scoring a 99-79 victory over Breck School on Sept. 22 at Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
Skippers' Maggie Rhodes held off Mustangs' Meagan Englert by one hundredth of a second in 2:18.54 in the 200 individual medley.
Maija Kangas scored a victory in the 200 freestyle, pulling away over the final 50 yards for the winning time of 1:56.31.
Addie Diaz in the 100 butterfly (1:00.99), Quinci Wheeler in the 100 freestyle (55.71), Nadia Helm in the 500 freestyle (5:14.72), Abby Kapeller in the 50 freestyle (24.00), and Nora Thiss in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.92) were other Minnetonka individual winners.
The Skippers are at Wayzata at Lifetime Fitness in Plymouth on Friday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.