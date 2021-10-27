Kalina Fuglie broke a pool record at Waconia High School, part of a top-three sweep in the 500-yard freestyle, as Chanhassen finished off the Metro West Conference schedule with a 97-89 win over Waconia on Oct. 26.
Fuglie swam 5:19.19 joined by Ella Guthmueller (5:29.76) and Mia Francois (5:37.19) in leading the Storm to a 20-point advantage through eight events.
Chanhassen, 8-1 in league duals, won just three events, with Avery Luedke scoring a victory in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:16.82.
Alyssa Konz won the diving competition with a score of 218.25 with Aleah Te Brugge eclipsing 200 points for the first time to finish second for the Storm.
Second-place finishes in the pool also came from Zoe Thoma in the 200 freestyle (2:01.90) and 100 freestyle (57.74), Jennifer Pierson in the 50 freestyle (25.51) and 100 butterfly (1:02.91), Luedke in the 100 backstroke (58.70), and Allie Isenburg in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.99).
Chanhassen is back in the pool for the Section 2AA Meet on Nov. 10-12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
SWIM/DIVE: Chaska vs Bloomington Jefferson
Results are not available this morning.
FOOTBALL: Dassel-Cokato 61, Holy Family Catholic 20
Unbeaten Dassel-Cokato scored the first 42 points through 1 1/2 quarters, defeating winless Holy Family Catholic in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals by a 61-20 score on Oct. 26.
Eli Gillman scored three of the Chargers' eight rushing touchdowns on carries of five, nine and 12 yards in the first half.
Holy Family Catholic finished off a first-half drive with a quarterback Gavin Frye plunge from two yards out, while Kieran Paidosh returned a kick-off 85 yards with 1:48 remaining before halftime to cut the deficit to 48-13.
Paidosh connected with Alex Beer on a double pass for 21 yards for a fourth-quarter score for Holy Family Catholic's final points.
Senior Nick Gess added his first career extra-point kick following the touchdown as well for the Fire.
Providence Academy, also unbeaten, and Dassel-Cokato, will host Section 2AAA semifinals with Litchfield and Watertown-Mayer on Saturday, Oct. 30.