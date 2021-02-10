Judges began the night at Bloomington Jefferson High School, making the drive west to Chanhassen High School for the conclusion.
A split event between the top two teams in the gymnastics Metro West Conference, it was the Storm Hawks who prevailed 132.325-131.150. It was a season-best score by more than a point for the Chaska/Chanhassen co-op.
With just the Storm Hawks competing, and the balance beam and vault moved to the adjacent gymnasium, spectators were able to watch in person.
They were treated to a sweep of the top three positions on varsity bars, which included the highest score of the evening, an 8.9 from Reese Norbie. Brenna Johnson and McKenna Thom added scores of 8.4 and 8.35.
Brenna Johnson, one of five @StormHawksGymn seniors, four from Chanhassen pic.twitter.com/YEn3YQCDBp— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) February 10, 2021
Work on bars and balance beam, won by senior Autumn Hepola in her first competition of the season -- a first-place score of 8.6 -- helped the Storm Hawks offset strong Bloomington performances on vault and floor exercise. In each event the Jaguars scored 34-plus points out of 40.
Thom had Chaska/Chanhassen's top all-around score of 33.325 with 8.075 on vault, a third-place and team-best 8.7 floor exercise, and an 8.2 on balance beam competing on JV.
McKenna Thom, sophomore from Chaska High School, in floor exercise @StormHawksGymn pic.twitter.com/ZupmTjqUPt— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) February 10, 2021
Norbie totaled 33 points for third place officially in the all-around. Along with her win on bars, she added scores of 8.2 on vault and 8.1 on floor.
Other top scores came from Lexie McCoy (team-best 8.350 vault, 8.375 on floor) and Lauren Wosje (second-place 8.35 on beam, 8.250 on vault, 8.2 on floor).
Erin Kubik was first place in the JV all-around with a score of 30.7.
Chaska/Chanhassen next hosts Richfield at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
ALPINE SKI: Lake Conference
It was a Minnetonka sweep in a three-team alpine event at Buck Hill on Feb. 9.
Led by seven of the top-11 finishers, the Skippers girls team put up a score of 191 followed by Wayzata (145) and Eden Prairie (120).
Freshman Marisa Witte posted Minnetonka's two fastest runs in 23.52 and 23.6. Bella Kelly (third/48.3), Stella Stinnett (fourth/49.0), Lily Monson (eighth/51.62), Lucia Loosbrock (ninth/51.89), and Abby Weigel (10th/51.92) rounded out the Skippers' team score.
Stella Pachmeyer had the team's second-fastest run on attempt two in 23.94.
Minnetonka edged Eden Prairie 183-173 with Wayzata in third with 117 points in the boys standings. The Skippers had five of the top-10 finishers led by Stephen Reddington in second place with run times of 24.44 and 23.76.
Evan Jones (fourth/49.91), Carsen Kost (fifth/50.0), Dalton Ward (eighth/52.86), and Evan Giebel (10th/53.19) completed the Skippers' team score.
SWIM: Minnetonka 103, Orono 78
Sweeping the top three positions in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, Minnetonka defeated the co-op of Orono and Mound-Westonka in boys swimming on Feb. 9 at Minnetonka Middle School East.
Ryan McQuirk (56.0), Knute Wargin (56.31) and William Poey (56.49) had the three fastest times in the butterfly race. Earlier, it was Carson Witte (1:49.85), Andres Mallea (1:54.26) and Luke Edwards (1:56.27) going 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.
Minnetonka's Ben Binder won the 50 freestyle in 22.53 seconds with Gus Johanson claiming a victory in the 500 freestyle (5:07.39) and Witte (57.06), Henry Rosenhagen (58.92) and Carter Lawin (1:00.38) sweeping the 100 backstroke race.
Oliver Poitevent and Andrew Bussman also went 1-2 in diving with scores of 265.30, a season-best, and 236.40, respectively.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.