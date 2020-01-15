It took until the final race for Chaska/Chanhassen to clinch a dual victory over Breck/Blake on Jan. 9. Five days later against Eden Prairie Jan. 14, it was well over before the 400-yard freestyle relay.
A dominating performance in the 100-yard backstroke, first- and second-place finishes from Josiah Dunker (54.12) and Lucas Becker (56.07), led to a 93-91 victory. The Storm Hawks swam exhibition in the final race with an insurmountable lead at 93-79 through the breaststroke race.
Trailing 36-26 at the break, Chaska/Chanhassen recorded 12 key points in diving, Adam Wilson (154.70), Brian Gilbertson (154.65) and Jack Matthews (122.75) finishing first, second and fourth.
Victories from Reese Hodgins in the 100-yard freestyle (47.97), a one-hundredth of a second finish over Eden Prairie star Soren Dunn, and Luke Ridler in the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.82), helped the Storm Hawks pull ahead for good at 64-62.
While Chaska/Chanhassen won eight of 12 events, it was the depth of the team that prevailed over the Eagles. Five fourth-place times and six fifth-place finishes amounted to 16 points.
Chaska/Chanhassen had three of the top five swimmers in five of eight individual events including the 200-yard freestyle where Evan Bock (1:45.55) and Hodgins (1:46.09) were joined by Brayden Slavik (1:52.80).
Jonah Wetrosky was third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.45), while AJ Dehnke won the breaststroke event in 1:07.51 to help clinch the win.
The Storm Hawks had the first and third-fastest 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays as well. Hodgins, Sam Brennan, Dunker, and Bock combined for a time of 3:13.19.
Hodgins, Brennan, Bock, and Ridler were first to the wall in 1:29.33 in the 200 relay.
Chaska/Chanhassen will compete in the Section 2AA True Team event at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake Jan. 18. Scheduled meet time is 8:30 a.m. for diving and 1 p.m. for swimming.
GYMNASTICS: Waconia 135.525, Chaska/Chanhassen 132.750
Chaska/Chanhassen posted a season-high score in floor exercise in a 135.525-132.750 loss to Waconia on Jan. 14.
Claire Guthmueller was one of three Storm Hawks with scores over 8.45, a third-place finish of 8.9. Chaska/Chanhassen had a team event score of 34.2. Autumn Hepola (8.6), Peyton Florek (8.45) and Lauren Wosje (8.25) added to the team mark.
Hepola had the team's top score with an 8.85 in vault. Grace Blaschko (8.425) and Brenna Johnson (8.325) were second and third on varsity bars, an event the Storm Hawks beat the Wildcats 33.225-31.1.
Hepola and Reese Norbie were second and third on beam with scores of 8.6 and 8.5, with Johnson also posting an 8.6 in the JV competition.
Other top JV performances came from Emma Fronius on beam (8.1, first) and Fronius and Johnson on floor (8.1, both first), and Abby Robinson on vault (8.3, third). McKenna Thom was JV all-around champion with a score of 30.9.
Next up is the Buffalo Invite on Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon.