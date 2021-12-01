The last time Chaska was on the court, the Hawks were winning a state girls basketball championship title at Target Center. Back for the start of the 2021-22 season, Shakopee, a team that always gives Chaska fits, did just that in the opener Nov. 30.
The Sabers had the ball, down one in the closing seconds, a Kate Cordes attempt blocked by Kennedy Sanders, as Chaska escaped with a 59-57 home win.
A game that saw Chaska lead most of the way, never by more than six points, baskets down the stretch from Mallory Heyer and Kennedy Sanders offset a tough night at the free-throw line for the Hawks.
Heyer, limited in the first half with two fouls, finished with a game-high 17 points with Sanders adding 14, with 11 coming in the first half.
Anna Lenzen, making her first start, scored a career-high 11 points as well for the Hawks.
A 5-0 run on a Kendall Karrmann inside move and Ashley Schuelke 3-pointer in transition from Sanders gave Chaska the 51-46 lead. The Sabers pulled within one at 52-51 before Heyer's 3-pointer from straight away made it a four-point game.
Shakopee had five players score seven or more points led by Cordes with 14 followed by Olivia Pawlicki and Paige Broze with 10 points each.
Chaska is back in action at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 against No. 1 Hopkins at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holy Family 79, Norwood Young America 43
Behind 12 3-pointers as a team, Holy Family Catholic, up 19 points halftime, improved to 2-1 on the season with a 79-43 win over Norwood Young America in the home opener Nov. 30.
Sophia Hall led the Fire with 18 points and nine rebounds with Nicole Bowlin adding 15 points, six steals and five assists.
Lucy Hertel (16 points, four steals) and Jocelyn Land (16 points, six rebounds) were also in double figures for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire are at Maranatha Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Visitation 67, Southwest Christian 57
Digging an 8-point hole at halftime, Southwest Christian, despite 26 points from freshman Aubrey Burkhart in her debut, wasn't enough in a 67-57 road loss at Visitation on Nov. 30.
Burkhart connected on six 3-pointers with teammate Chloe Brunsberg adding five outside shots and 17 total points.
No other Stars player had more than five points.
Visitation got a career game from Samantha Wills, who netted a game-high 31 points, while teammate Olivia Johanns added 14 points.
Southwest Christian is back in action against Blake School at 7 p.m. at home on Friday, Dec. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 67, East Ridge 56
Ki'Ani Lockett, one game after recording her 1,000 career point, was one of three Minnetonka players in double figures in a 67-56 win over East Ridge on Nov. 30 in the home opener.
Lockett led all scorers with 17 points followed by teammates Desiree Ware and Aaliyah Crump with 13 each.
Tootie Lewis and Emma Dasovich added nine points apiece as well.
Minnetonka is off to a 3-0 start in advance of back-to-back 5:30 p.m. games on Dec. 3 and 4 in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School versus Rosemount and Maple Grove.